Wolves to face 21,000 full house in Bratislava for behind-closed-doors game

Wolves will now face a 21,000 full house at Slovan Bratislava – despite UEFA ordering the hosts to play the Europa League tie behind closed doors due to racist behaviour.

The Slovakian side’s biggest crowd of the season will descend on the Group K game next Thursday after UEFA rules allowing under-14s free admission, with an adult per 10 children, at a time when paying supporters are banned from attending the match.

By contrast, Wolves were offered just 200 tickets, priced at £55 each, for the game.

They quickly sold out but the restrictions mean the club will be supported by their lowest following of the season in Europe.

Initial estimates of 15,000 at the Tehelne Pole next week have been revised as families take advantage of UEFA rules.

Slovan were fined a total of £82,000 for racial abuse and ‘blocking of stairways, throwing of objects, invasion of the field of play and insufficient organisation’ at a Europa League game against Greek side PAOK on August 22.