Wolves sell out of tickets for Cup derby at Villa

Wolves are guaranteed one of their biggest followings in recent years after selling out of tickets for the Carabao Cup derby at Villa.

All 5,346 tickets have been eagerly snapped up by fans, who will be housed behind the goal in the North Stand at Villa Park on Wednesday, October 30 (7.45pm).

The fourth-round tie was set up after Wolves beat Reading on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Molineux, while Villa beat Brighton 3-1 away after overcoming Crewe 6-1 in the second round.

Wolves took a sell-out allocation of 34,000 supporters to Wembley for the FA Cup semi-final against Watford last April, but apart from that, this is the biggest travelling support since 8,000 went to Anfield for the FA Cup fourth round win against Liverpool in January 2017.

Around 9,000 fans travelled to Milton Keynes Dons for a League One game in March 2014, while 6,000 went to Barnsley in April 2009 and 7,000 to Sheffield Wednesday in May 2002, not forgetting the 33,000 who roared the team to promotion at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff at the play-off- final against Sheffield United in May 2003.

Despite four successive away games in 10 days starting with the trip to Slovan Bratislava on Thursday, October 24, Wolves will be backed by sell-out followings.

They have been given just 200 seats for the Europa League game in Slovakia, priced at £55, and they are taking 3,235 fans to Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday, October 27 (2pm), and 3,003 to Arsenal on Saturday, November 2 (3pm).

Those fans travelling to Villa Park will be hoping for a first, as Wolves have never beaten Villa in the competition.

The last time they met, in January 1996, Tommy Johnson scored the only goal in a fifth-round tie at Villa Park, when the hosts were on their way to winning their last major trophy.

Before that, Villa won a second round tie 3-2 on aggregate in 1989-90, and 5-3 over two games at the same stage in 1981-82.

This is the first time since the 1981-82 meetings that both teams have been in the top flight.

On the two previous occasions, Villa have been a division higher than Wolves, who were in the second tier.

Ironically, this is Wolves’ biggest following in the competition since they took around 6,000 to Villa Park in 1996 in a then capacity crowd of 39,277.