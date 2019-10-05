Wolves once had Britain’s fastest player but Traore has no idea how quick he is

Wolves once had the fastest footballer in Britain in Steve Kindon but his modern-day equivalent Adama Traore admits he has no idea how fast he is.

The 23-year-old has been dubbed the quickest player in the Premier League.

Traore has certainly shown a clean pair of heels to any opponent he has come up against, regularly outpacing his markers with the ball.

But unlike Kindon – known as ‘The Tank’ who could run 100 metres in 10.7 seconds and won the fastest footballer title seven times between 1971 and 1978 – Traore has never been timed over the most recognised sprint distance, and is unlikely to during the season.

“I’ve never timed myself over 100 metres,” admitted the Spanish speedster. “Many people have asked me, and maybe one day I will, but it’s difficult when you’re inside a season because most of the time I can’t do these things because I could get injured.

“The club wouldn’t be happy with that, but maybe one day I will time myself.

“You never know if there is someone faster than me, but I know my speed and most of the time I use it for good, but I don’t know if there is anyone faster.”

Instead of putting his sprinting to the test, Traore has been honing his football knowhow, as he learns not one but three positions this season under head coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

Traore has been deployed as right wing back but also as a striker ij a 3-5-2 formation and wide right attacker in a 3-4-3.

And it is the positional side of the game that he is keen to improve on, so he is in the right place at the right time without having to break any records to get there.

“I’ve been working so hard, not only on the offensive part of my game; the final third of the pitch, the last pass, assists or scoring, I’m also working hard on the defensive way,” he said.

“I know my speed, I know I’m strong, but I’ve definitely been improving my tactical play, my attacking movements and my defensive movements.

“I’ve been played in three different positions by the gaffer, so if I can play in these three positions then that will make me a better player and it gives the team better options.

“It makes it more difficult for the team we play, because I can play in different positions or in different moments of game I can bring different things, so it makes it more difficult for the other team to defend.”

Wolves are 20-1 outsiders to win at Manchester City on Sunday. But Traore insists their approach will not change and they are going to the Etihad with one thing on their minds – to win.

“Everyone knows Manchester City’s a great team, they have great players and a good manager, but we’re focusing on our team because we know what we have in front of us,” said the former Middlesbrough and Villa flier.

“The gaffer will definitely have us working on preparing for the game the best way possible, but any team we have in front of us, we go out onto the pitch to win. We will fight to win and work so hard for the result.”