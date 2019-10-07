Wolves midfielder Gibbs-White pulls out of England U21 squad with injury

Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has withdrawn from the England Under-21 squad to face Slovenia and Austria.

Gibbs-White and Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood have pulled out of Aidy Boothroyd’s squad with back injuries, while Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson is struggling with a knee problem and is also out.

Sam Surridge and Ben Wilmot, who are both on loan at Swansea from Bournemouth and Watford respectively, have been called up to provide cover for the Young Lions.

Gibbs-White, who has been capped three times at Under-21 level, adds to Wolves’ injury list which includes Diogo Jota (toe), Bruno Jordao (ankle ligaments) and Merimat Shabani (cruciate ligament).

Gibbs-White was an unused substitute in Wolves’ 2-0 win at champions Manchester City on Sunday after playing the first 62 minutes of the 1-0 Europa League win away to Besiktas on Thursday.

The 19-year-old has featured in nine of Wolves’ 17 games so far this season, starting six of them.

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo will now be hoping the Stafford-born Wolves Academy graduate will be available for Wolves’ next game, the visit of Southampton on Saturday, October 19.

If selected, Gibbs-White would make his 50th League appearance for the club.