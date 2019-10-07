Wolves hero Traore has ‘gone from learner in Ferrari to passing test’ – Keown

Martin Keown claims Wolves hero Adama Traore has gone from being ‘a learner driver at the wheel of a Ferrari’ to passing his test.

The former Arsenal and England defender believes the Spanish speedster has added the end product to go with his blistering pace after scoring both goals in Wolves’ stunning 2-0 win at Manchester City on Sunday.

Traore was a standout performer in a team of Wolves matchwinners at the Etihad as they made history as the first team to win at the Etihad and stop City scoring in a game under Pep Guardiola.

Wolves won at the home of defending champions for the first time since January 1984 (Liverpool 1-0), beat City away in the top flight for the first time since December 1979 and won in the blue half of Manchester for the first time since August 1999.

“It’s a joy to see someone finally harness that incredible pace that he’s got,” said Keown of Traore.

“I’ve described him in the past as a learner driver at the wheel of a Ferrari, but now he’s passed his test and finally come good.

“He was absolutely fantastic in the way he played. He showed intelligence of movement and he’s really putting his pace to good use, and he was a major part in why they won that game.”

Keown added on BBC’s Match Of The Day 2: “It was just a matter of time for me (before Wolves scored). Wolves showed great shape and Traore, just look at his pace.

“We’ve got a world 100-metre final taking place…(Nicolas) Otamendi should have showed him down the line, but he dived in.

“What was he doing? He should have stayed on his feet. This guy (Traore) has finally come good and he found the necessary finish. I was really pleased for him.”

Keown believes there City’s defence is vulnerable without the experience of departed long-term captain Vincent Kompany and Aymeric Laporte, who is injured.

Analysing the game, Keown, who won three League titles with Arsenal and also played for Everton and Villa, said: “They haven’t got Laporte or Vincent Kompany anymore, and they’re in trouble.

“Wolves’ forwards were magnificent on the break. Raul Jimenez the way he ran through, (Patrick) Cutrone should have put that one (rebound) away.

“It was an early warning for City, but strangely they looked uncertain in possession, whereas normally they’re very crisp in their passing.

“(Riyad) Mahrez was sloppy in his passing (for the second Jimenez chance) but fair play to Wolves, they had two strikers who were opportunists, wanted to take the ball and were willing to run at the City defence.

“You were left thinking ‘how many more times are they (City) going to get away with it?’

“Kyle Walker didn’t want the ball. Why not? Receive the ball.

“There was a pass on but (Nicolas) Otamendi gave it away and again the Wolves front players are on to it, Jimenez running through and should have done better really in that situation.

“City didn’t adjust and kept doing it. Rodri was the nightwatchman but he was in no-man’s land – he either needed to press the ball, or sit back in front of his defence, because they needed protection, believe you me.”