Wolves hand on proud record – but who can match Jimmy Mullen’s amazing contribution?

Wolves handed a proud record on that has lasted for more than 64 years after Leicester’s amazing 9-0 win at Southampton – but it exposed a giant contribution from Molineux legend Jimmy Mullen.

Up until Friday night, no team had overtaken the milestone that Stan Cullis’s side achieved on September 3, 1955 when they beat Cardiff City 9-1 to register the joint biggest away win in top flight history.

Wolves were already in excellent scoring form prior to their record achievements in south Wales.

At Ninian Park, Wolves equalled Sunderland’s victory against Newcastle at St James’s Park from 1908 after hammering Manchester City 7-2 and Portsmouth 3-1.

But one man at Cardiff achieved more than anyone at St Mary’s Stadium on Friday night – as Mullen scored once, and provided no fewer than EIGHT assists.

Amazingly, the England international left winger, who won three League titles and the FA Cup during a glittering career in gold and black over two decades from 1939-59, was involved in all of Wolves’ nine goals that famous day in the valleys.

And here’s how it happened. Just 55 seconds into the game, Johnny Hancocks tapped home after Mullen had struck the bar.

With 10 minutes on the clock, Hancocks made it 2-0 after finishing from Mullen’s pass from 12 yards out.

Three minutes later, Mullen got on the scoresheet as he fired home following a move involving Hancocks and Peter Broadbent.

Wolves moved the game beyond Cardiff by making it 4-0 in the 20th minute when Mullen’s centre was converted by Roy Swinbourne.

A pinpoint cross by Mullen paved the way for Wolves’ fifth goal 11 minutes before the break as Hancocks completed his hat-trick.

Five-nil up at the interval, you might have thought Wolves would

Swinbourne netted a cheeky back-heeler for his second goal after Mullen turned back a corner from Mullen in the 54th minute.

Cullis’s men then had a breather for 12 minutes before Broadbent got in on the act, sidefooting in a left-wing corner, from guess who, Mullen.

Broadbent had the scent for goals as the gifted inside forward was in the right place at the right time to sweep home a pass from Mullen on 75.

Nine minutes from time, Mullen’s cracking cross-shot was deflected home by the ever-alert Swinbourne, who completed his hat-trick to make it 9-0.

Ron Stockin – who moved from Wolves – grabbed Cardiff’s consolation in the 83rd minute.

Afterwards, Mullen refused to accept he did any more than any other member of the team which will live in Wolves’ history forever.

It remains to be seen if anyone has ever had such an impact on a game.