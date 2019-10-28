Wolves defender Boly to undergo scan after ankle break

Stricken Wolves defender Willy Boly is to undergo a scan on Monday after breaking his left ankle in training.

The 28-year-old Frenchman was injured in training on Saturday while jumping a box and tests showed he has broken his fibula, the smaller bone in the lower leg.

“He is going to have an MRI tomorrow to see, really, what he has,” said head coach Nuno Espirito Santo after Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Newcastle. “Then, on Tuesday, he is going to see a specialist to see what there is to do.

“The worst thing is that it happened. It was a moment of sadness – seeing him in pain and suffering, that was terrible for us.”

Boly has been a tower of strength ever since he arrived from Porto in July 2017 and Nuno admits he will be a big miss for the side, who dominated after the break on Tyneside and equalised through Jonny Castro Otto after Jamaal Lascelles had put the Toon ahead.

“He’s a big, big guy, an important player and a fantastic man,” said the boss. “We will miss him, of course.

“It’s a big blow, of course, he’s a big player. We are going to miss him because his presence is good, but it’s something that can happen, he was doing a box, jumped, fell down and it was terrible.

“It was a moment of sadness to see him shouting and suffering, but we gave a good answer (with the Newcastle result) and hopefully he won’t be long away from us.”

In Boly’s absence and with Ryan Bennett still out with a groin problem, Matt Doherty played as a right-sided centre back for the first time alongside Conor Coady and Romain Saiss at St James’s Park.

Nuno switched the formation from 3-5-2 to 3-4-3 at half-time, which saw Doherty restored to right wing back and Leander Dendoncker drop to centre back, with Adama Traore pushed further forward from wing back to right-sided attacker alongside Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota.

Nuno was delighted with the players’ response to losing Boly, and for their versatility.

“Even if we have big players like Boly out, we can still compete, and today was clear evidence of that, so I’m very proud,” he said.

“Every player being versatile is something we want. It’s just trying to get the right one.

“It was Matt in the first half, Leander in the second. Being versatile is good and shows the growth of the team.

“It’s to do with having versatile players. It allowed us, inside the same starting XI, to change the formation, the shape, the idea we have for the game.

“This is growing, the way we want to be. We started three seasons ago, trying to build a team that can adapt to any situation.”