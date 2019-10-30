Wolves defender Boly has op – and will be out for ‘several months’

Wolves defender Willy Boly is set to be out for several months after undergoing surgery on his broken left fibula today.

The 28-year-old sustained the injury in training on Saturday, jumping over a box in a regular drill prior to Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Newcastle, and the fracture and rehabilitation is expected to keep him out until the new year.

Head of medical Phil Hayward said: “Willy had surgery in London this morning to repair the bone with a small metal plate and screws.

“The procedure went as planned with no complications and he will now return to Compton to begin the early stages of his rehabilitation.

“Willy will be in a boot for the first six weeks, working hard to maintain fitness and muscle bulk in the leg before progressing to more functional activities.”

Hayward has refused to say how long the Frenchman will bee out for.

“In terms of time scales, a lot depends on how he progresses in the first few weeks and how well the fracture heals.”

Wolves always expected Boly’s absence to be a lengthy one, but it remains to be seen how they will cope without him, and whether they will look to strengthen the position in January.

Ryan Bennett has also been injured – with a groin problem – while Jesus Vallejo has struggled to adapt to the Premier League so far.