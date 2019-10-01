Wolves cub signs first pro deal and keeps it in the family

Wolves Academy defender Jack Scott has signed his first professional contract with the club – witnessed by his family!

The 17-year-old right wing back has penned a deal with the club until 2022.

Scott was one of 13 who signed for Wolves this summer as a first-year scholar, and has established himself in Steve Davis’ Under-18 side, playing six of the seven games so far this season.

Scott is already making his mark at international as well as club level, having become the second youngest player to play for Northern Ireland Under-21s when he played against Finland last month,

“We’re really pleased to offer the contract to Jack as he’s had a really good start to his time as a scholar and now as a pro,” said Davis.

“Jack left Northern Ireland to live here, and his family came over to see him sign his first professional contract, which is always a special time in a young footballer’s career.

“Now the aim will be for him to keep developing, keep learning and keep listening, but he’s a good lad and hopefully he can keep pushing on this season and build on the start that he’s had.

“As a 17-year-old, it would be a great achievement if he could make some appearances for the under-23s this year, and if he can do that, we will see what comes the following season.

“But it’s important that he’s settled in well and is happy off the pitch, which is showing in his football, and hopefully that can continue.”

Scott was one of two Northern Irish teenagers who signed for Wolves as first-year scholars this summer, along with highly sought-after forward Lee Harkin.

When he signed, Academy director Scott Sellars said of Scott: “Jack’s a player we have been chasing for quite a while now.

“There has been a lot of competition for him, so we’re really pleased Jack has agreed to sign for us.

“He has played at right back, but we think he can play anywhere as he’s a really versatile player, good athletically and has really good technical ability.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

