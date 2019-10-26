Wolves confirm Boly’s suspected lower leg break in massive blow

Wolves have confirmed key defender Willy Boly has suffered a suspected break to his lower leg.

The 28-year-old centre back sustained the injury in training on Saturday as the squad prepared for Sunday’s Premier League game at Newcastle.

It is not known exactly how the Frenchman broke his leg, but he is undergoing further tests after initial tests indicated a fracture.

Wolves head of medical Phil Hayward said: “Unfortunately, Willy Boly sustained a serious injury to his left ankle in training earlier today.

“Initial tests show a fracture to his fibula (smaller bone of the two in the lower leg), and he will undergo further imaging over the coming days to determine whether surgery is required or not.

“If surgery is required that will take place during the next week.”

Boly’s injury is the latest to hit Wolves at a time when they are without fellow centre back Ryan Bennett and midfielder Bruno Jordao (ankle), while forward Pedro Neto (thigh) appears to have an outside chance of being available for Sunday’s trip to St James’s Park.

Hayward added: “Ryan Bennett is recovering well from his adductor injury. He has now started outdoor rehab and he will return to training in the coming days.

“Pedro Neto has progressed well with his outdoor rehab this week and has trained with the squad ahead of tomorrow’s game against Newcastle.

“Bruno Jordao has trained for the last two days and is progressing well. We expect him to be fit for selection very soon.

“Finally, Meritan Shabani underwent surgery to repair his right ACL (anterior cruciate ligament), which went very well with the surgeon very pleased with the outcome.

“He has now returned to Compton to begin his early stages of rehabilitation.”

Boly’s absence a massive blow to Wolves, who are without Bennett and have seen on-loan Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo struggle so far to adapt the demands of the Premier League, while Romain Saiss has only just returned from a hamstring niggle.

Max Kilman, 22, played only his third senior game in Thursday’s 2-1 win away to Slovan Bratislava in the Europa League.

Boly has been a rock ever since he arrived on an initial season-long loan from Porto in July 2017, playing in 80 of the team’s 93 League games since he joined, scoring seven goals, while he has made 96 appearances in all competitions.

His loan was made into a £10m permanent move in July 2018 after he helped Wolves to the Chamionship title.

Since then, Boly has been a key part of the side that finished seventh in the Premier League last season and reach the FA Cup semi-final.