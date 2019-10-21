Wolves captain Coady insists it’s good to talk over VAR communication

Conor Coady insists it’s good to talk to improve communication over VAR after Wolves had two efforts disallowed in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Southampton.

The Wolves captain spoke to referee Peter Bankes about the second incident, when the new ruling system disallowed Raul Jimenez’s strike because Patrick Cutrone’s right leg was offside, but the official didn’t ‘want to speak to us’.

Also, there is currently no method of communicating why a ‘goal’ has been disallowed to the crowd, only the decision (goal or no goal) displayed on the stadium screens.

Asked if better communication was needed with the fans, the sweeper said: “Yes, for everyone really. He (referee) listened to the VAR. He doesn’t want to speak to us either.

“It’s tough to get your head around. I asked him on the way back (to the centre circle) to see if it was alright.

“I think he thought it was alright as well. That’s how it is.”

Coady admits VAR was correct on both occasions, with Jimenez’s first effort disallowed because he handballed trying to control Willy Boly’s long pass before scoring.

“They came to the right decision,” added Coady. “So it’s probably a case of better communication but they came to the right decision.

“It’s tough but we’ve got to get used to it. I think they came to the right conclusion when I’ve seen it – a foot or whatever it is (for the Cutrone incident).

“I think it if hadn’t been VAR we would have won the game two or three one.”

Coady held his hands up for Danny Ings’s goal for Southampton after he allowed the striker to turn onto Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s header to get a free run on goal.

And he admitted Jimenez saved his blushes with his 71st-minute penalty equaliser.

The striker’s ninth goal of the season in all competitions ended a six-match barren streak for the Mexican and extended Wolves’ unbeaten run to four in the Premier League and six with cups as well.

“I’ve got to deal with it better. I think it was individual mistakes – for me to know when and when not to play from the back,” confessed the skipper.

“I was focused on what was ahead of me to try to start a counter attack and I just lost concentration on the ball, which I need to improve on. Raul got me out of jail with the penalty.

“It cost us. It was an easy ball to control but it’s happened.”

Coady admitted Wolves allowed Southampton to get a foothold in the game.

“It was a tough game but I thought we let them off the hook a little bit with a few errors and mistakes at the back that cost us a little bit,” he said.

“We say if we don’t win we don’t lose and we did that. But we need to learn because we let them off the hook.”

Wolves now hit the road with four successive away games in three competitions.

They play Slovan Bratislava in the Europa League on Thursday before a trip to Tyneside to face Newcastle on Sunday.

Attention then switches the Carabao Cup and a local derby at Villa on Wednesday, October 30, before Wolves head for the capital to face Arsenal on Saturday, November 2.

Coady concluded: “We need to move on because we’ve got two big games coming up.”