Wolves boss Nuno: Now let’s do it for 90 minutes

Nuno Espirito Santo has set about trying to turn Wolves in a 90-minute team after their 1-1 draw at Newcastle.

Wolves dominated after the break at St James’s Park, but all they had to show for their efforts was Jonny Castro Otto’s equaliser to cancel out Jamaal Lascelles’s first-half header.

Diogo Jota missed two openings and Matt Doherty headed over from a golden chance at the death as Wolves pushed for the winner.

Wolves were much better for the switch from 3-5-2 in the first half to 3-4-3 in the second. Nuno’s side are now eight games unbeaten in all competitions, but the head coach wants his team to be consistent in their performances.

“We played good, we combined well, on both sides (wings) with clear chances, so I’m happy and the challenge is to do it in both halves,” said Nuno.

“Let’s try to do it for 90 minutes. It’s a big challenge for us to sustain the performance for 90 minutes but, of course, you have an opponent in front of you.

“Sometimes it’s not what you want to do, it’s what the other team does and Newcastle were very organised in the first half and didn’t let us play how we wanted.”

Nuno added: “It’s not about the points. I feel we performed better in the second half, we were the better team.

“Newcastle are a very organised team – they have clear danger in transitions with Almiron and Maximin, they go really fast.

“We had problems there, but I think in the second half we dealt with that situation more and created so much.”

Adama Traore was voted Sky’s man of the match and Nuno was delighted with his performance after the Spaniard – back in the North East for the first time since his £18m move from Middlesbrough in August 2018 – impressed at right wing back before switching to right-side forward for the second half.

“He’s unique. When he and the team recognises the right moments to do the actions it’s better for us and we are delighted,” said the boss.

Wolves are in the middle of four successive away games in 10 days, and, after playing Slovan Bratislava and Newcastle, face trips to Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday then Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

“We are embracing the challenge. We’ve had 20 games, it’s a lot of minutes, a lot of competitions, but the effort we showed in the second half shows how hard the boys are preparing themselves,” said Nuno.

“We started recovering immediately and there’s no days off, so a lot of credit to the boys.”