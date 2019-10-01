Wolves boss Nuno in new pledge of faith in MGW

Nuno Espirito Santo has again pledged his faith in Wolves prospect Morgan Gibbs-White.

Gibbs-White made his fifth start of the season in last week’s Carabao Cup third round tie against Reading but was replaced by Meritan Shabani, who then suffered a cruel injury to end his season.

The 19-year-old midfielder came off the bench for the lively Pedro Neto in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Watford, the latest of 62 appearances in all competitions for Wolves’ first team, but only 13 of them have been from the start.

More recognition has come with promotion to the England Under-21 team. But like most younger players, consistency in performances is still something he is striving for.

There was speculation that the Stafford-born Academy graduate could have gone out on loan this summer. However, head coach Nuno insists Gibbs-White will remain part of his plans.

“The plan for Morgan is the same as it is for every player – make him better,” said the boss.

“Morgan has been with us since the Championship. He’s 100 per cent.

“He has had good moments, and not so good moments, but he’s always with us and we’re trying to help him become better. The talent is there, so let’s work on that.”

Gibbs-White revealed Nuno has reassured him he remains part of the future at Molineux.

“He’s not really an individual manager, he’s a team manager, so he wants you to work for the team, play for the team, but he has a plan and I believe I am in that plan,” said the youngster.

“So hopefully we can keep going and keep pushing through these hard cycles that we’re going through, and hopefully more game time will come and I can keep on progressing.

“In these tough cycles you go through, you have to grit your teeth, work hard and get through it.”

Gibbs-White has previously said he was never aware of any interest to take him on loan and he says he is happy to be learning from more experienced team-mates at Wolves.

“Yes. The likes of Joao Moutinho, Raul Jimenez, Conor Coady – you’re learning every day off such experienced, talented players,” he said on England Under-21s’ duty.

He is especially impressed by 33-year-old Moutinho, who has impressed everyone since he moved to Molineux 13 months ago.

“Yes, it’s frightening. Just the way his experience effects a game – he can come on the pitch and control the game just by maybe delaying the time he moves the ball or moving the ball quicker than what he normally does, and he’s excellent at doing the things he does, and that’s why he’s had such a career.”

