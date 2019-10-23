Wolves’ 200 VIP places go to their fans in Slovan – and club will give 1,500 seats for return

Wolves have offered their full VIP allocation of 200 to their supporters for their Europa League tie away to Slovan Bratislava on Thursday night – and will offer the Slovakian club 1,500 places at Molineux.

The Group K match will to take place behind closed doors after Uefa banned supporters from attending because of racist chants at a Europa League game against PAOK on August 22.

But a Uefa ruling allows under-14s to watch the game for free and 21,000 places have been taken up from youngsters from all over Slovakia.

Wolves were not permitted an away allocation, so instead have donated their entire 200 VIP places – the best seats in the house on the halfway line – to their fans, costing £55 each.

The first 48 of those were offered to the supporters who travelled to Armenia for the qualifying clash with FC Pyunik – a 6,370-mile round trip.

Wolves will allow up to 1,500 Bratislava supporters in to the return match at Molineux on Thursday, November 7, with tickets priced £20 each.

Asked about the ‘behind closed doors sell out’, head coach Nuno Espirito Santo said: “I prefer playing in front of people, as do my players, even if they are young people.”

Wolves captain Conor Coady said: “Let’s go and enjoy ourselves. I’ve heard it’s a sell-out, a behind-closed-doors sell-out, so it’s a bit mad.

“We’re looking forward to it. It’s another adventure, another experience we are relishing and looking forward to, so hopefully we will put on a good performance.

“We haven’t got a take on it. Uefa do what Uefa do – it’s up to them.

“It’s going to be a big crowd there and we’re looking forward to it. We play in front of big crowds every week so it’s no bother to us.”

