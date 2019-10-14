Vallejo says he chose Wolves over ‘many offers’

Jesus Vallejo has revealed he chose Wolver over ‘many offers’ after switching from Real Madrid on loan.

The 22-year-old defender is on a season-long loan from the Bernabeu giants.

Vallejo is still finding his feet in the Premier League, and has only made one appearance in the top flight, in the 5-2 home defeat to Chelsea.

His other appearances have been three games in the Europa League and the Carabao Cup penalty shootout win over Reading.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt loan centre back says he has settled in well to life in Wolverhampton, and chose the club despite lots of competition.

“Very well, since the first day I have been treated phenomenally,” Vallejo told Spanish newspaper AS.

“I am very comfortable with the team, the coach and the way we play. I had many offers on the table.”

Vallejo said he chose Wolves after chatting with fellow Spaniards Adama Traore and Jonny Castro Otto, team-mates at Molineux.

“It was a bit of everything…I wanted to live this experience. I talked to Jonny and Adama, and Real Madrid strongly recommended me to come here,” he said.

“They told me that I would continue to progress and I wanted to go hand in hand with the club.

“And of course Wolves influenced. Nuno (Espirito Santo, head coach) called me and told me about the project. It was the club that bet more on me.”

Vallejo says he likes being in Wolverhampton after spending much of his career in Madrid, as well as a season in Germany with Frankfurt.

“I had the experience of being in Frankfurt for a year, but I have noticed more difference (here), he added.

“Frankfurt looked more like Zaragoza or Madrid. This is different but I like the pace they have of eating and dining. I like this kind of quiet life.”

Vallejo has previously said he feels he made the right decision in coming to Wolves despite the more physical nature of the training.

“Real Madrid recommended the Premier League because it is a very competitive league with very good teams,” he said. “I need to improve my level. I am very happy with my decision.

“The first difference I noticed here is the training. Maybe here we are doing a lot of training, intense training, but I like this method, because I think you are more prepared for the games.

“I’m hoping in the games there will be more intensity, and I think the players are stronger here.”