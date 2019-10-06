Two-goal Wolves hero Traore: ‘To win in City’s house is amazing’

Two-goal Adama Traore saluted ‘amazing’ Wolves after they beat champions Manchester City 2-0 away.

Traore scored twice in the last 10 minutes to stun the Etihad as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side completed a memorable week following their 1-0 Europa League win away to Besiktas on Thursday.

“Man City are one of the best teams in the world and for us to win in their house is amazing,” Traore told BEIN Sports.

“But we have been working so hard since the start of the season and we have to keep believing. Whatever game it is, we fight to the end.”

Traore started at right wing back but was moved up front alongside Raul Jimenez to devastating effect in the 68th minute when Matt Doherty replaced Patrick Cutrone.

Jimenez set up both goals and Traore believes Nuno’s decision more than paid off.

“The plan always works with the manager – I believe in the manager and how he works, and he believes in me, that is important,” added the Spaniard.

“I’ve been playing in different positions, and today too, at right wing back then as striker, so if I can add my quality there, then he will make me a better player.

“This is how I see things, but whatever my job was today, I think everyone on the pitch worked so hard so we deserved our reward.

“I’m so happy for everyone but we have to keep working.”

Traore also paid tribute to Jimenez, who unselfishly set him up for his breakaway brace.

“I think Raul did great with the two assists. I am so happy to be in this team and happy with how we work,” he said.

Traore was presented with one-on-one chances for both goals but kept his cool to slot past goalkeeper Ederson.

How did he do I? “The only thing that went through my mind was to finish in as better position as possible,” he said.

“I know Fernandinho has pace, so I pushed the ball in front of me and I knew it would be difficult for him to catch me, so after, I had plenty of time to decide where to put the ball.

Wolves won despite having just 24 per cent of the ball against City. They thrive on soaking up pressure and hitting teams on the counter attack.

“The plan was to stretch them – we know Man City are a great team, one of the best in thr world, and they play very good football,” explained Traore.

“But I think today, tactically, they waited a moment to press. All of our team did great but it wasn’t only me, I think all of the team did great work and I am so happy for everyone.”

Wolves have now won four times in a row if you count the penalty shootout success against Reading in the Carabao Cup and this result moved them up to 11th as they go into the international break.

Traore was convinced Wolves would turn things around.

“I know at the start of the season we didn’t have the right results, but I know if we keep working and believing to the end then the results would come,” he said.

“This is what happened today and we have to keep going.”