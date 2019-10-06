Traore double puts Wolves in dreamland at City – report with highlights

Manchester City 0 Wolves 2

Adama Traore scored twice as Wolves completed a dream week with a stunning win away to Manchester City.

Traore, who started at right wing back before being moved up front alongside Raul Jimenez, scored his brace with chances on the break in the 80th minute and with virtually the last kick in the fourth of the five minutes added on.

It completed a memorable week for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side after they won 1-0 away to Besiktas in the Europa League on Thursday night, and has handed Liverpool a massive boost early in the Premier League title race.

Wolves were good value for their first win away to City for the first time since Robbie Keane scored the only goal at Maine Road on August 8, 1999 and their first away in the top flight since December 1979. Nuno’s side have now reeled off four straight wins in all competitons, if you include the penalty shootout success against Reading.

Raul Jimenez, who set up both of Traore’s goals, was clean through twice in the first half only to fail to get a shot in while Patrick Cutrone’s follow-up was blocked from the first chance.

As expected, City dominated possession but the closest they came was David Silva’s free kick just after the hour which struck the angle of post and bar with Rui Patricio motionless, while Sergio Aguero fired just wide late on.

Wolves forced the first chance in the fifth minute but Cutrone dragged his shot wide from outside the box.

Patricio showed good command of his box when he swiftly came out to snuff out a cross from Riyad Mahrez ahead of Raheem Sterling.

Wolves however were forced into a change after just 13 minutes. Romain Saiss pulled up clutching his left hamstring after clearing a routine ball away from Sergio Aguero for a throw-in and was clearly in distress.

The Morocco international briefly continued after treatment but was still having trouble with the injury and couldn’t continue.

Ryan Bennett replaced him for his 100th Premier League appearance and Willy Boly switched sides from right to left to allow Bennett his usual slot.

Wolves’ reshuffled defence had to be alert to City’s danger and Riyad Mahrez saw a volley blocked.

But the visitors turned defence into attack in the 19th minute and Jimenez was left racing through on goal after seizing on a poor pass from Mahrez, but the striker delayed his shot and goalkeeper Ederson smothered, Cutrone’s follow-up blocked.

Three minutes later, Jimenez found himself clean through again but he waited and waited and ended up failing to get a shot in and fell with Fernandinho at his back. VAR checked the incident for a penalty but ruled play on.

Wolves continued to hit City on the break and Ruben Vinagre had a good sight of goal after Jimenez did superbly to get to the byeline and cross. But the wing back’s angled drive hit the heels of Cutrone and fizzed wide.

But City returned to the attack and forced three chances in quick succession around the half hour mark.

Ilkay Gundogan went desperately close to breaking the deadlock but his curling free kick fell inches wide.

Left back Joao Cancelo was next to try his luck, cutting in from the left and firing over. Then Kyle Walker let fly from 25 yards and Patricio held, diving to his right.

City brought on left back Olegzandr Zinchenko at half-time, the player who was a strong Wolves target in the summer of 2018 coming on for Walker, which saw Cancelo switch to the right.

The half-time statistics showed City bossed possession 72 per cent to 28 but Wolves were very much in the game.

Rodrigo and Cancelo were booked in the early minutes after the restart for fouls before Fernandinho escaped a yellow card for clattering into the back of Cutrone.

Wolves had another chance, this time from a Joao Moutinho corner, but Jimenez’s header flew over the bar.

Then came David Silva’s big chance but his curling free kick hit the angle, much to Wolves’ relief.

Wolves made what proved to be a key substitution in the 68th minute when Matt Doherty replaced Cutrone, which allowed Traore to swap his role at wing back for striker.

Traore quickly began rattling City with his pace and Gundogan was booked for tripping him in full flight.

But Wolves still had plenty of work to do at the other end as Patricio gratefully smothered after Doherty’s wild clearance when substitute Gabriel Jesus split the defence and the visitors somehow blocked on the line amid a crowd of black shirts.

Wolves then stunned the Etihad by taking the lead. Cancelo gave the ball away and Jimenez picked up possession deep in his own half, and, with City having committed men forward, was allowed to run some 60 yards before unselfishly squaring to Traore to calmly sidefoot the ball beyond Ederson from just inside the box to send the 3,000 visiting fans into delirium behind the goal.

Ruben Neves was injured tackling Sterling in a clash of knees which also earned the Wolves man a booking, before Joao Moutinho followed him into referee Craig Pawson’s notebook for a sliding tackle on substitute Bernardo Silva.

Wolves’ determination was summed up brilliantly by Willy Boly, who was out to block a cross on the right then got to the loose ball after it.

City were still trying desperately for a reply and hearts were in mouths in the third minute of time added on as Aguero turned and shot from inside the box, but his effort flew just wide.

But it was Wolves who were celebrating as Traore scored a second goal. In similar fashion to the first, Moutinho won it in the lef back position and Jonny found Jimenez, who sprinted forwards before squaring for the Spaniard to slot home again.

Victory moved Wolves up to 11th for the international break after they were second from bottom a few weeks ago.

Man City (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Walker (Zinchenko HT), Otamendi, Fernandinho, Joao Cancelo; Gundogan, Rodri; Mahrez (B Silva 60), D Silva (Jesus 75), Sterling; Aguero.

Subs not used: Bravo, Angelino, Foden, Garcia.

Wolves (3-5-2): Patricio; Boly, Coady, Saiss (Bennett 13); Traore, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Vinagre (Jonny 74); Jimenez, Cutrone (Doherty 68).

Subs not used: Vallejo, Gibbs-White, Ruddy, Kilman.

Booked: Neves, Moutinho.

Referee: Craig Pawson.

Attendance: 54,435.