Shi in fresh appeal for investment in Wolves but Fosun will never sell shares

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi has again opened the door to new investment in the club – but stressed Fosun will never sell their shares.

Fosun are reportedly having to absorb a £1bn hit after the collapse of travel firm Thomas Cook, but they have stressed that would not affect funding of Wolves.

Shi said in the summer Fosun would welcome fresh investment in the club and he has re-iterated that plea in China.

“We welcome any new partnership, new funding, new sponsorship to help us, to grow together with us. And to push the club to a high level in the future,” he told China Global Television Network.

“We will never sell the shares in the club, we just need some new funding.

Wolves are pressing ahead with plans to extend Molineux, with the aim of converting the ground into a 46,000-capacity stadium in the next three to four years.

The Steve Bull Stand is set for rebuilding first, before extending the South Bank into a huge, one-tier construction.

“We are talking with the council and hopefully we can get the decision to move forward by the end of this year,” added Shi.

Fosun remain focused on improving all aspects of the club, on and off the field.

Talking about the Academy and commercial aspects, Shi said: “We need more resources, it’s not only about money. It’s about more companies and friends to help us.”

Playing-wise, that also includes a plan to unearth the first Chinese player to grace the Premier League in Wolves’ colours.

“If we find one good enough (for the Premier League) we will sign him immediately,” said Shi.

“We are trying to partner academies in China to find young talents (and) give them the chance to come to the UK to train with us.”