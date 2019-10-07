Shearer: Wolves put on a ‘masterclass’ to beat Man City

Alan Shearer says Wolves put on a masterclass in their 2-0 victory at Manchester City.

The former England captain was delighted with the way Nuno Espirito Santo’s side took apart the champions, who suffered their first defeat at the Etihad without scoring under Pep Guardiola.

Shearer was especially impressed with Wolves’ teamwork, tactics and of course two-goal hero Adama Traore.

“Absolutely they deserved it – it was a masterclass in defending, togetherness and playing counter-attacking football,” said Shearer on BBC’s Match Of The Day 2.

“They were sensational in what they had to do. They played five at the back and three midfield – when Willy Boly came out (shows example on screen), Joao Moutinho fills in for him.

“They were quite happy forcing City wide because they wanted them to cross balls in.

“Look at Boly getting back into the middle. If they didn’t win the first one, someone would win the second one, and here you see Conor Coady heading one away, and that was a constant.

“The number of times you see City trying to play those intricate balls trying to get in behind, but no, Wolves forced them out, and they had to play balls into the box, and that played right into the centre halves’ hands of Wolves – that’s what they wanted them to do.

“Just watch the attitude of the three players coming out to closing him down. (Olegzandr) Zinchenko’s got the option to play it left but he chooses not to, but look at the way he’s being closed down there – the determination from those Wolves players is incredible.

“Eleven players behind the ball in the final third and there is no way through whatsoever. If you don’t win the first one, make sure you win the second one, and the third, and the fourth.

“Look at the desire from them there, look at the way they surround the City players – there’s just no way through whatsover.”

It wasn’t just Traore’s goals Shearer was impressed with, but his defending too after playing the first 68 minutes at right wing back doing a tremendous job of shackling Raheem Sterling.

“Adama Traore, who was magnificent at right wing back, is one-on-one with Raheem Sterling. Sterling says ‘I’m going to put the gas on here and go past you’, Traore says ‘no you’re not, I’m slipping into fifth gear’ and there was no chance,” added Shearer.

“Sterling hardly got past him all afternoon.

“Matt Doherty comes on and goes into Traore’s position and Traore goes up front and as I mentioned, the counter-attacking football plays right into Wolves’ hands.

“They’ve now got the pace up there. City got a warning and they committed a clever foul that stopped Traore going at their back four.

“They didn’t take any notice of it because they were punished. Raul Jimenez, who was sensational in his hold-up play and bringing others into the game, makes a mug of (Nicolas) Otamendi – he sits him down – and Raul puts it on a plate for Traore. Can he finish? Absolutely.”

As regards the second goal, Shearer added: “Tracking back, I mentioned the workrate and togetherness, Moutinho wins it, but they were in their same shape and that never changed.

“They were brilliant at it. They won the ball and their first thought was to get it forward.

“Jimenez turned and put the right weight on the pass into Traore again and he finishes it off again.

“What a performance, what a result and you could see what it meant to him (Nuno) and to his coaching staff. It was just brilliant to watch.”