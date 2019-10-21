Raul targeting more goals for Wolves after ending scoreless streak

Raul Jimenez has set his sights on more goals for Wolves after ending his mini drought in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Southampton.

The Mexico international made it third time lucky to end a six-game barren spell when he tucked away the equalising penalty against the Saints after having two efforts ruled out by VAR in the first half.

Jimenez looked sharp after finally getting some much-needed rest during the international break.

The 28-year-old was delighted to score his ninth of the season and get back on track in front of goal as Wolves prepare for four successive away games, starting with Slovan Bratislava in the Europa League on Thursday, followed by Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday.

“It’s always special to score here at Molineux. For me, after six matches I didn’t score, it’s a good opportunity to come again and hopefully keep scoring in the next match,” said the £32.6m club record signing to Wolves TV.

Jimenez admitted he was frustrated at not being able to make it four five straight wins after Wolves overcame Reading in the Carabao Cup, Watford, Besiktas and champions Manchester City.

“It’s always disappointing when we couldn’t do what we have to do,” added the striker. “Sometimes football is like that – you have to make things better than the other team.

“They had only one opportunity to score and they scored, and, after the goal, it’s difficult to make something different, something special to get a result.”

Jimenez was especially disappointed with his booking for deliberate handball following the first VAR decision and insisted his handball was not deliberate.

“It’s hard. Only the players can make mistakes, the referee will never make mistakes, they gave me a yellow card when I had no intentions with my hand,” he claimed.

“This is now football, we have to play like this and have to adapt to the new rules.”

Jimenez was again paired with Patrick Cutrone, whose right leg was ruled to be offside in the second of the Mexican’s efforts to be disallowed by VAR, while fit-again Diogo Jota replaced the Italian as Wolves switched to a three-man front line with Adama Traore after Danny Ings put Southampton ahead.

Jimenez accepts head coach Nuno Espirito Santo is going to rotate his squad as Wolves look to remain fresh as they face seven games in a hectic 21 days.

“It’s OK because we know we are going to have a lot of matches – seven matches in a short period,” said the forward. “Every player who plays the matches has to be ready for it.”