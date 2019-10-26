Prolific Wolves U23s striker earns reward with trip to Newcastle

Wolves have rewarded prolific striker Benny Ashley-Seal for his outstanding scoring run with a place in the travelling squad for the Premier League game at Newcastle on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Londoner, who signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract in January, has won a place in Nuno Espirito Santo’s travelling party for the long televised trip to the North East after bagging eight goals in his last five games.

Ashley-Seal scored doubles in both the 4-3 Under-23s defeat against Liverpool last Sunday and in the 2-1 Premier League Cup success at Derby, netted one in the 2-1 home reverse against Southampton Under-23s and bagged a hat-trick away to Carlisle United in the Leasing.com Trophy.

Caretaker Under-23s coach Mark Kennedy confirmed before Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat against Tottenham that Ashley-Seal has travelled with the senior squad to Tyneside for the Newcastle game.

The striker follows Academy graduates such as Taylor Perry, Terry Taylor, Dion Sanderson, Christian Marques, Lewis Cundle and Chem Campbell who have been included in the first-team travelling party either in pre-season or during this season.

Ashley-Seal spent the second half of last season on loan at Portuguese club Famalicao, but made only five substitute’s appearances, scoring once.

Now he is looking to expand on his experiences by going out on loan again in January.

“I want to do the best that I can up until January for the Under-23s and then get a good loan move,” said Ashley-Seal recently.

“It was a good learning curve, going out to another country. I didn’t play, which I feel like I should have, but it was different – you’ve got to learn the language and get used to a different environment. I feel like it helped me.”

Ashley-Seal was on the books at Arsenal and Tottenham before joining Norwich’s academy in 2015.

After leaving the Canaries, Ashley-Seal had trials with Chelsea and Stoke amid reported interest from Leicester, before signing a two-and-a-half-year deal with Wolves in October 2017.

He made his senior debut for Wolves on August 28, 2018 in a 2-0 Carabao Cup victory at Sheffield Wednesday, as a substitute in the 80th minute for Léo Bonatini.