Pat’s the way to do it as Wolves striker Cutrone in Italy’s U21 squad

Wolves striker Patrick Cutrone has been named in Italy’s Under-21 squad for two fixtures over the next fortnight.

The 21-year-old is one of two English-based players included in coach Paolo Niccolate’s 23-man squad, with Everton striker Moise Kean.

The Azzurrini will look to continue their impressive form against the Republic of Ireland and Armenia on October 10 and 14 respectively after getting their UEFA Euro 2021 qualifying campaign off to a perfect start with a 5-0 victory over Luxembourg on September 10.

This is Cutrone’s first call-up since moving to England, but the £16m striker signed from AC Milan has been a regular in the Italy Under-21s set-up since his debut for them two years ago and boasts five goals in 15 caps.

He made his debut on September 1 2017, in a 3-0 friendly defeat to Spain. Three days later, he played his second against Slovenia, scoring in a 4-1 victory.

The powerful striker has also represented Italy at Under-15, Under-16, Under-17, Under-18 and Under-19 level, making a combined total of 57 appearances and scoring 27 goals.

He was part of the squad for both the 2015 European Under-17 Championship and the 2016 European Under-19 Championship.

In March 2018, he was awarded his first senior call-up for Italy’s friendlies against Argentina and England that month, winning his only cap in the 2-0 friendly loss against Argentina.

Cutrone is being made very welcome by Wolves fans and enjoys his own ‘pasta and pizza’ song sung by them.

He has scored once in 13 games in gold and black in all competitions so far, though only four of those appearances have been starts. His only goal came as a consolation in the 5-2 gome defeat to Chelsea on September 14.

Italy Under-21 squad:

Goalkeepers: Marco Carnesecchi (Trapani), Mattia Del Favero (Piacenza), Alessandro Plizzari (Livorno)

Defenders: Claud Adjapong (Verona), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Enrico Delprato (Livorno), Matteo Gabbia (Milan), Riccardo Marchizza (Spezia), Luca Pellegrini (Cagliari), Luca Ranieri (Fiorentina), Marco Sala (Virtus Entella)

Midfielders: Marco Carraro (Perugia), Davide Frattesi (Empoli), Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo), Giulio Maggiore (Spezia), Fabio Maistro (Salernitana), Sandro Tonali (Brescia), Niccolò Zanellato (Crotone)

Forwards: Patrick Cutrone (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Moise Kean (Everton), Andrea Pinamonti (Genoa), Gianluca Scamacca (Ascoli), Riccardo Sottil (Fiorentina).