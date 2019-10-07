Nuno wants Wolves’ performance at City as the standard

Nuno Espirito Santo wants Wolves to maintain the magnificent levels they showed in the superb win at Manchester City.

Wolves stunned the footballing world with the 2-0 victory at the Etihad which has blasted a massive hole in the champions’ hopes of retaining the title.

The win was Wolves’ first at the home of a defending champion in over 35 overs, their first in the top flight away to City since December 1979 and their first in the blue half of Manchester for over two decades.

It came just 72 hours after they beat Besiktas 1-0 away in the Europa League and they have now signed off for a well-earned break after climbing up to 11th place, apart from the internationals who now go to their countries to play.

“Now we have to maintain and sustain. We had a down in terms of performance and we’ve had an up,” said head coach Nuno.

“It’s been a long season already – we’ve had too many games, but we always compete.

“No matter what game, I can never say to the players they didn’t compete for each moment, but this is the way we work, this is the way we want to build for the future.

“Now we have to stabilise because the players are going to their national teams. It’s not the best of timing, but we hope they come back healthy and we start again, preparing the next game.

Nuno saluted his players for their hardworking performance.

“We had a couple of good chances, and we needed to finish the action, but it was good,” he said. “But at the same time it’s still so difficult against City.

“They play so fast, the situation of the ball requires a lot of work, the chances come eventually, but more important was the organisation, the way the players did their tasks, covering, always pressing; good.”

Adama Traore scored both goals in the City win and Nuno has warned the Premier League that there is plenty more to come from the 23-year-old.

The Molineux boss has improved Traore on the training ground, teaching him to use his pace more effectively and improving his end product and movement, and in three different positions – right wing back, right forward in a 3-4-3 and striker in a 3-5-2.

“It’s something that’s improving, and he’s improving,” said the Portuguese. “Everybody remembers Adama – he is special because he’s very fast. He’s unique and we have to take advantage of that.

“We put in Matt (Doherty) to try to stabilise the defence and search for a moment of attacking talent. We never give up.”

Wolves were excellent all over the pitch at the Etihad and Nuno was delighted with the performance.

And, as he revealed, not surprsingly, the players had given everything by the end of the game.

“At the end, running, most of them were at their limits, but until the end it was fantastic,” he said. “The fans enjoyed it, and it was very good.

“The performance was good and defensively we were very good, very organised – we knew exactly the points of pressure, and the boys worked hard.”