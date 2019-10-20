Nuno: VAR is wrecking Wolves fans’ emotions at Molineux

Nuno Espirito Santo admits VAR is playing havoc with Wolves fans’ emotions.

Raul Jimenez had two first-half efforts disallowed before cancelling out Danny Ings’s 53rd-minute opener from the spot eight minutes later for a 1-1 draw.

“We celebrated, then the momentum was lost,” said head coach Nuno. “This is what is tough: We feel the stadium was really celebrating then it was really down.

“It had a terrible impact on the mood of the players from the team that the goal is not allowed, then the other team celebrates a ‘non goal’ when the board goes up.

“The problem is you celebrate, the momentum in the stadium goes, it was buzzing, then suddenly it wasn’t.

“You celebrate what seems to be a normal goal, everybody is happy, but then you have to wait. Then the fans of Southampton are celebrating a ‘no goal’.

“But we have to get used to it. It is what it is and I hope it becomes better.”

Regarding the second effort ruled out, after Patrick Cutrone’s right leg was offside, Nuno said: “I didn’t see the images, but it’s fine margins and small details. I’ve spoken about VAR before – they see it, they judge it, they decide it. It will happen to all teams.”

After the two disallowed efforts, Wolves trailed to Ings’s fifth goal in four games, but Nuno was pleased with Wolves’ reaction.

“The goal we suffered was a mistake, we had to react, and we reacted OK, and then we pushed until the end,” added the boss.

“It was not an easy game, it was very tough. It was very disrupted, not both teams controlling the game, we had an injury and didn’t play the way we should and could.

“The game was very hard, we made mistakes, a lot of things happened, so we have to improve for the next one.”

Nuno admits he felt the penalty decision which got Wolves back into the game when Matt Doherty fell under challenge from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, could have gone against them too.

“Every time the referee goes like this (puts his finger to his ear), everybody is worried,” he said.

But the Portuguese was unhappy with the decision to book Jimenez for deliberate handball.

“I didn’t see the images but to give Raul a yellow card for handball…he doesn’t have any intention of doing it,” added the Molineux boss.

“If they saw handball, OK, but this yellow card was too harsh on him.”