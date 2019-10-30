Neto sets his sights on firing Wolves to beat Villa

Pedro Neto has set his sights on playing his part in firing Wolves into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals at Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

The 19-year-old forward made his comeback in Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Newcastle after missing three games with a bruised heel.

Neto is expected to start at Villa Park as head coach Nuno Espirito Santo looks to juggle his pack to keep his squad fresh and extend their unbeaten run of eight matches in all competitions.

Wolves are three quarterts of the way into a hectic spell of four successive away games in 10 days, with Arsenal to come in the Premier League on Saturday.

Neto has scored once in 11 appearances so far since his £16m move from Lazio. The exciting attacker is ready to try to earn Wolves the bragging rights in a tie where they will be roared on by a sell-out travelling army of 5,500.

“We are a team that wants more and more and of course we will arrive on Wednesday to win,” said Neto.

“I have played many games this year, of course I want to have more minutes, but I have to work to have more minutes too. We will see.”

Neto is relieved to be fully fit again after the frustration of sitting it out on the sidelines, which robbed him of the chance to play in the games against Manchester City and Southampton and Slovan Bratislava.

“For me it was very good because for three weeks I didn’t do what I like to do,” he added. “It’s very difficult, but now I’m back and ready to help the team again.

“I feel very good and now I want to feel like this in the other games.”

Neto came on for the last 20 minutes at St James’s Park when he replaced Diogo Jota and the former Sporting Club Braga youngster was pleased with the team’s performance after Jonny Castro Otto’s first goal of the season earned Nuno’s side a deserved share of the spoils in a dominant second-half performance.

“We’ve had a lot of matches in the last few weeks but on Sunday we did a good game. It was difficult but it was a good result,” he said.

“I thought the second half we did better than the first half and we could have won, but we had a good draw.

“We are a team that fights until the end and we showed again we can do more than the other teams and we showed we have a good spirit.

“We thought we could win the game in this last minute through Doc (Matt Doherty), it was a very good play, but it was a good result on a difficult pitch.”

Wolves have met Villa five times in the competition but have never beaten them, losing 1-0 in the fifth round in 1995-96 – when Villa went on to win it – and then over two legs at the second-round stage in 1981-82 and 1989-90.