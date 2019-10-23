Moutinho targets a trophy with Wolves as contract talks continue

Joao Moutinho insists he wants to maintain his record of winning a trophy at every club by doing so at Wolves.

The 33-year-old is in talks over a new contract at Molineux with his current two-year deal due to expire next summer.

His interview for the Uefa Europa League Show, screened by Wolves TV, gives the clearest indication yet that he wants to extend his stay in gold black.

Moutinho has become a hero to thousands of Wolves fans, with many saying he is the best player they have seen in a Wolves shirt.

“Thankfully I have won a trophy at every club, and I have left a legacy,” said the former Sporting, Porto and Monaco midfielder.

“It’s important for me to learn, and contribute to the success of these clubs.

“The club I play for now has the same objective. I am here to help, and to give my all.

“It’s always been my ambition to play in England. I wanted to feel the passion of the fans that you can see on TV.

“Everything I have done in my career has led me here. My time so far in football has been amazing.

“I made each decision to ensure my career development.”

Moutinho is preparing for Wolves’ third Europa League game in Group K, away to Slovan Bratislava on Thursday night.

After getting back on track with a 1-0 win away to Besiktas in their last group game, the Portugal international believes Wolves can qualify for the knockout stages in a competition he won in 2011 with Porto, when he also won the league and cup that year.

“It’s true we didn’t start well in the Europa League with our first game against Braga (lost 1-0 at home), but we managed to turn it around in our last game against Besiktas,” said Moutinho.

“Now we’re in contention to qualify from the group, and that’s our goal.

“We’ll take it game by game, as always. We’ll give 100 per cent, every time, to get the best results possible. That’s the ambition of every player, and the club.”

Moutinho is one of five Portuguese regulars in Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad with Rui Patricio, Ruben Neves, Diogo Jota and Ruben Vinagre.

The experienced international says having fellow countrymen around him has helped him feel at home in Wolverhampton.

“Having team-mates who speak the same language makes it easier to settle in and get to know the city and the club,” he added.

“Then there’s the influence it’s had on our style of play. We have great chemistry on the pitch, not just the Portuguese players, but the whole team.

“We are improving very much, and that’s the most important thing.”