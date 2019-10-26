Massive blow for Wolves as Boly suffers serious injury

Wolves have been hit by a huge blow after Willy Boly suffered a suspected broken leg.

It is not yet known how the 28-year-old centre back sustained the serious injury, but it happened in training on Saturday as Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad prepared for Sunday’s Premier League game at Newcastle.

The Frenchman is still being assessed by the club’s medical team but he will definitely miss the Newcastle game.

Wolves are expected to confirm details of the severity of the defender’s injury before the game at St James’s Park.

It is a massive blow to Wolves, who have seen on-loan Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo struggle so far to adapt the demands of the Premier League, while Ryan Bennett and Romain Saiss have only just returned from groin and hamstring niggles.

Max Kilman, 22, played only his third senior game in Thursday’s 2-1 win away to Slovan Bratislava in the Europa League.

Boly has been a rock ever since he arrived on an initial season-long loan from Porto in July 2017, playing in 80 of the team’s 93 League games since he joined, scoring seven goals, while he has made 96 appearances in all competitions.

His loan was made into a £10m permanent move in July 2018 after he helped Wolves to the Chamionship title.

Since then, Boly has been a key part of the side that finished seventh in the Premier League last season and reach the FA Cup semi-final.