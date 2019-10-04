Jota set to miss City test for Wolves; De Bruyne out for champions

Diogo Jota remains a major injury doubt for Wolves’ trip to Premier League champions Manchester City – who will again be without Kevin De Bruyne for the game.

Portuguese forward Jota has been nursing a toe injury recently that caused him to miss last Saturday’s 2-0 win over Watford and the Europa League victory against Besiktas on Thursday.

The 22-year-old did not travel to Istanbul as Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo opted to leave him at Compton to receive treatment in the hope he would recover to be available for the City game.

However, Nuno provided an update on the attacker’s progress and it sounds unlikely that he will be available on Sunday.

“He is not 100 per cent. He still has some issues. Hopefully he will be with us soon,” said Nuno.

“It is a matter of time. First is to take away the pain that he is still suffering every time he tries to run, he still has some pain. Our medical department is taking care of it.

“He is not stopped, he is active he does a lot of exercises, a lot of cardio, so he manages, then he gets into the routine of the training session.

As Wolves prepare to be without Jota again, City have written off De Bruyne’s chances of being available.

The Belgium international missed the midweek Champions League victory over Dinamo Zagreb after suffering a groin injury in the latter stages of last weekend’s victory at Everton.

Manager Pep Guardiola insists the problem is not too serious but he is not willing to take a risk this weekend.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Guardiola said: “Tomorrow he is not fit. After the international break he will be ready. It is not a big problem.”

Wolves have only won once in the Premier League this season as they try to juggle competing in Europe.

So far Nuno’s side have played 16 games this season, eight of which have been in the Europa League.

Guardiola feels they are adjusting to competing on different fronts.

“Nuno knows better than me,” he said. “Sometimes you need a little bit of time.

“Yesterday (Thursday) they got an incredible result (1-0 away to Besiktas). I saw the game, they were so solid which I expected.

“It’s a big squad and they know what they have to do.”