Jordan Graham ends exile with loan move away from Wolves

Forgotten Wolves winger Jordan Graham has joined Bulgarian outfit Lokomotiv Plovdiv – 177 days after last playing.

The 24-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has signed for the Division A (top flight) club on loan and could make his debut at home to CSKA Sofia on Sunday.

The former Villa Academy graduate joins Wolves team-mate Sylvain Deslandes, 22, at Lokomotiv, who are the current Bulgarian Cup holders and third in the table.

Graham hasn’t played since April 22 when he featured in the last of 19 games on loan at League One Oxford, 16 of which came in the league.

The last of Graham’s 17 appearances for Wolves was on August 23, 2017, a 2-0 win away to Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

He is one of the club’s longest-serving players, having been signed by Kenny Jackett from Villa in January 2015, Making his Wolves debut in the November of that year, he went on to appear 12 times that campaign following a five-match one-month loan spell at Oxford, impressing with several assists.

But Graham has made just three appearances under head coach Nuno Espirito Santo, all in the first weeks of his tenure.

His other two games for Nuno were 1-0 wins at home to Middlesbrough – his only league game for the Portuguese – and at home to Yeovil in the Carabao Cup.

Shortly after that, he was loaned out to Fulham for five months, but made just three substitute’s appearances.

Returning to Molineux, he had to wait until August 2018 for his next taste of senior football, which came on loan at then Championship strugglers Ipswich, but he appeared just four times in five months there to January 2019, when he joined Oxford.

For over two years, he has been in the wilderness at Molineux, failing to feature on the pre-season trip to China, friendlies, any competitive games or even Under-23 matches this season.

Like Graham, left-sided defender Deslandes is also out of contract at the end of the season.

Lokomotiv are seven points behind leaders Ludogorets with a game in hand.