Jonny rescues a point for Wolves but it should have been all three – report

Newcastle United 1 (Lascelles 37) Wolves 1 (Jonny 73)

Wolves were excellent value for their hard-earned point at Newcastle and should have had all three as they extended their unbeaten run to eight games in all competitions.

Jonny Castro Otto’s first goal of the season in the 73rd minute cancelled out Jamaal Lascelles’s 37th-minute header to cap a dominant second-half performance after head coach Nuno Espirito Santo switched from 3-5-2 to 3-4-3 at half-time.

Newcastle ended the game with 10 men after Sean Longstaff saw red for a high lunge on Ruben Neves eight minutes from time.

And Wolves could have snatched the win by then, with Diogo Jota missing two chances and Matt Doherty glancing wide at the death.

Willy Boly’s broken ankle sustained in training on Saturday meant Nuno was forced into at least one change from Thursday’s 2-1 win away to Slovan Bratislava, and he made five.

Adama Traore, Leander Dendoncker, Neves, Jonny and Jota replaced Boly, Max Kilman, Morgan Gibbs-White, Ruben Vinagre and Patrick Cutrone.

Doherty played as a right-sided centre back for the first time alongside captain Conor Coady and Romain Saiss.

On the bench, Pedro Neto was back in the squad for the first time since the 1-0 win at Besiktas on October 3, while Academy graduate Benny Ashley-Seal was in the 18 for the first time as reward for scoring eight goals in five games for the Under-23s.

Wolves started brighter and Joao Moutinho tested goalkeeeper Martin Dubravka, who was well behind the Portuguese’s volley.

But the visitors, wearing their all-green third kit for the second successive game, couldn’t sustain their pressure and Newcastle began to assert their authority.

Miguel Almiron went close when he powered an angled shot into the sidenetting after outpacing Saiss.

Then, Longstaff, who was playing alongside his brother Matty in central midfield, saw his long-range drive deflected behind by Coady.

The close calls were a reprieve however, and the hosts took the lead soon after.

Lascelles got between Saiss and Coady at the near post to glance past goalkeeper Rui Patricio from Federico Fernandez’s cross.

The move came after Jota won and quickly passed up possession then presented a pass to Longstaff in a dangerous area before his cross was cleared.

The busy Jota tried to make amends with a shot that was comfortable for Dubravka after a tenacious run following Moutinho’s free kick.

Wolves clearly needed to improve and Nuno changed formation at half-time, switching to 3-4-3, which saw Dendoncker drop from midfield into the back three, Doherty move to his usual slot at right wing back and Traore push further forwards as the right-sided attacker alongside Raul Jimenez and Jota.

Wolves immediately looked more of a threat, and so it proved as they dominated the second period.

Jota was first to threaten but he headed comfortably over from a cross from Traore, who was voted Sky’s man of the match and had another impressive game.

Wolves’ tails were up and a delightful ball from Jimenez briefly sent Doherty galloping away but the Irishman couldn’t get his shot away quickly enough.

Jota the showed some dazzling footwork to dance through several black and white shirts only to fire straight at Dubravka.

It proved to be the final contribution for the Portuguese, who was left dazed and grounded for several minutes by an earlier challenge, and he was replaced by Neto.

Wolves’ dominance finally got its reward 17 minutes from time. Traore’s pass gave Doherty the chance to run at the defence before squeezing in a cross from the byeline, and after Dubravka flapped at the ball, Jonny was on the spot to hammer home from 10 yards.

Newcastle’s cause was not helped when Longstaff was sent off for a high challenge on Neves in midfield.

Wolves continued to pile forward in search of a winner, but their only real threat was Doherty’s header wide from Jimenez’s cross, although replays showed the Irishman could have had a penalty after having his shirt pulled in the box, only for VAR to rule otherwise.

Newcastle: Dubravka, Yedlin, Lascelles, Clark, Fernandez, Willems, S Longstaff, M Longstaff (Atsu 90), Almiron, Saint-Maximin (Gayle 90), Joelinton (Shelvey 84).

Unused subs: Darlow, Dummett, Krafth, Muto.

Booked: Clark, Lascelles. Sent off: S Longstaff.

Wolves (3-5-2, 3-4-3 HT): Patricio; Doherty, Coady, Saiss; Traore, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny (Vinagre 84); Jota (Neto 70), Jimenez.

Unused subs: Ruddy, Kilman, Vallejo, Cutrone, Ashley-Seal.

Booked: Saiss, Neves.

Referee: Kevin Friend (Leicester).

Attendance: 46,019.