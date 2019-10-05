Jaded Wolves star Jimenez to have time-out as Jota set to miss out again

Tireless Wolves star Raul Jimenez is set for a time-out – as Diogo Jota is set to sit out Sunday’s trip to Manchester City.

Jimenez is available for the trip to the Etihad but has been excused international duty for Mexico over the next two weeks to recover from a relentless 14-month spell of games with barely a break.

The 28-year-old striker scored eight goals in his first 10 games of the season in all competitions but has failed to find the net in his last five matches.

Jimenez misses Mexico’s opening CONCACAF Group B qualifiers away to Bermuda next Saturday and at home to Panama on Wednesday 16th.

The club record £32.6m signing will be managed on a carefully tailored programme designed to give him enough rest but also to keep him sharp before Wolves return to action at home to Southampton on Saturday, October 19.

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo expressed his relief at his top scorer getting a welcome break after Sunday’s Premier League clash at City.

“It is something we already predicted,” said the boss. “We knew he had to start earlier, after he was with Mexico he came and did fantastic.

“Now is the right moment, so it is good he doesn’t go with his national team so he will be able to help us here.

“Maybe I will give him a couple of days to disconnect but it is not about stopping.

“We cannot stop. No player can stop totally – you always have to keep doing some training sessions, adapt it to the moment we want, and he will do that.

“He will have his own programme, so he becomes stronger in the future.”

Jimenez’s strike partner Jota is set to miss his third successive game on Sunday with the toe injury sustained before the 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on September 22.

“He is not 100 per cent. He still has some issues. Hopefully he will be with us soon,” said Nuno.

“It is a matter of time. First is to take away the pain he is still suffering every time he tries to run.

“Our medical department is taking care of it. He has not stopped – he is active, he does a lot of exercises, a lot of cardio, so he manages, then he gets into the routine of the training session.

“I hope it is better soon, because we have a very short squad, so every player is important.”