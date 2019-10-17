Hasenhüttl wary of Wolves’ threat on the break to Saints

Ralph Hasenhüttl has warned his Southampton team of Wolves’ counter-attacking threat.

Wolves take on Saints at Molineux with the visitors seeking a major improvement after three straight defeats in the Premier League.

By contrast, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have reeled off four straight wins in all competitions if you include the penalty shootout victory over Reading in the Carabao Cup.

Wolves stunned the football world with their 2-0 win at the home of champions Manchester City last time out with Adama Traore’s double showcasing the danger of their counter-attacking game.

Saints boss Hasenhüttl is wary of their threat on the break.

“I think it’s a very good organised team, a team that has the biggest quality in counter attacks; they showed it against Manchester City,” said the 52-year-old Austrian at his pre-match press conference.

“They have a good organised defence – you get less time and less space to create chances against this team.

“They like to have space for counter attacks and they’re not really a team that likes to be in possession.

“But it will be an interesting game, I think, because both teams like to have a good offensive transition.

“We have to pay attention if we lose the ball and if we have possession because that’s the most dangerous moment against this team.”

Southampton have conceded nine times in those last three games, against Bournemouth, Tottenham and Chelsea, with seven of those goals coming in the first half.

But Hasenhüttl says he has identified where they have gone wrong and used the international break well to try to put things right.

“The good thing was we had a lot of players here and not so many international players in these two weeks, and it’s given me the chance to work with them on a few weaknesses in our game that we have seen in our last two games,” added the St Mary’s chief.

“I think against the big teams, they showed immediately what a lack of quality we have in some situations of our game.

“I think the biggest one we had, or biggest issue we had, was after losing the ball, the transition to defence was not quick enough and committed enough, and that’s the reason we conceded goals more than normal.

“We’ve been working in these two weeks on our defensive stability and work against the ball as well – which is absolutely important – and we will need this at the weekend.”

Striker Danny Ings has scored four of his five goals this season in his last three games in all competitions.

Hasenhüttl warned Wolves the former Liverpool marksman is in the mood to add to his tally.

“Danny (Ings) really is in a good shape at the moment because he had a very good pre-season without injuries,” said the boss.

“That’s the most important thing for him and that’s the reason he can work so much for the team at the moment.

“He has a very good workload, he is very good with sprints against the ball and also has a lot of ball wins in the first row, which is massively important for our game – and he knows that.

“When he has the ball, he has the quality to score. He’s getting a lot of chances at the moment and is able to score and that helps us, absolutely.

“What I like from Danny is he’s always positive, always open-minded and a very, very positive character for this team and I hope he continues his run.”