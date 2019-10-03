Hard-to-please Nuno reveals his ‘obsession’ after Wolves beat Besiktas

Nuno Espirito Santo has revealed his ‘obsession’ is finding ways to improve Wolves despite their 1-0 Europa League win away to Besiktas.

Willy Boly scored the only goal to give Wolves their first win of the Europa League group stages as they secured victory in the third minute of time added on.

But it was a frustrating game for long periods, with Wolves sitting back to soak up pressure against their struggling Turkish hosts who had conceded 12 goals in their previous four outings.

“We have a lot of things to improve. OK, we won, but the performance must be better,” said head coach Nuno.

“It’s about how we do our things, how we play, how we grow – all these things.

“How the players did, why some of them didn’t perform so well, we must find the why, this is my obsession.”

Nuno highlighted other areas where he wants to see players progress, adding: “We need more moments of talent, we must be more accurate.”

But he was happy with Wolves’ defending as the team kept a second successive clean sheet and made it three wins in a row in different competitions.

“We worked hard, we were competitive, we were organised and didn’t concede too many chances to Besiktas,” he conceded. “But we created and didn’t finish the actions until the goal.

“It’s about the way we defend. We are more consistent, more organised, we defended better our points of pressure.

“It’s not about individuals, it’s about working as a line, reducing the space.

“The team defends as a unit, and tries to attack as a unit. Sometimes we don’t attack as a unit, but everything starts with the defensive organisation.”

Ultimately, Nuno was happy with the outcome on a night when the other game in Group K ended in a 2-2 draw between Sporting Braga and Slovan Bratislava, who are both on four points ahead of Wolves on three.

“It was good. In the end we were happy,” he said. “I think the boys worked very hard.

“Through all the game we were competitive, believing until the end and we got this moment of Boly that gave us a good victory in a tough, tough stadium.

“Besiktas are a good team, they pushed us, but we were organised, so I’m happy for the boys.”

Wolves don’t have much time to reflect on the dramatic late win as they fly back on Friday morning to prepare for a return to Premier League action with champions Manchester City away on Sunday.

“They are already recovering because Sunday we play. It was two minutes of celebration only,” said Nuno.

“We are already preparing for the next one. We have a long season – Thursday, Sunday, it doesn’t stop.

“We travel back and the players that started the game won’t do anything on Friday, just active recovering with the coaches.

“Those that didn’t have minutes are going to train. Saturday we’ll try to prepare for the game on Sunday.”