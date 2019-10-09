Four Wolves casualties – but they should be back soon

Wolves are nursing four casualties this international break – but the quartet are not expected to be out for long.

Romain Saiss, Morgan Gibbs-White, Pedro Neto and Diogo Jota have minor injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at Compton Park during the international break.

Saiss came off with a hamstring injury sustained when he cleared the ball for a throw-in after 13 minutes in Sunday’s 2-0 win at Manchester City, and Ryan Bennett replaced him.

Versatile defender or midfielder Saiss has been withdrawn from the Morocco squad to face Libya and Gabon in home friendlies on Friday and Tuesday respectively.

Gibbs-White was on the bench at the Etihad Stadium but has withdrawn from the England Under-21 squad to play Austria Under-21s in the UEFA European Championships Group C qualifier at Milton Keynes Dons next Tuesday with a back problem.

Jota has missed the last two Wolves games with a toe injury which he aggravated in the 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on September 22.

Neto wasn’t available for the City game either after impressing in the wins against Watford and Besiktas.

Head of medical Phil Hayward has provided an update on all four.

“Romain was taken off during Sunday’s game at Manchester City with a hamstring problem,” he said.

“The injury is not thought to be too serious, but it is not clear at this stage how long he will be out for.

“Morgan has withdrawn from the England Under-21s due to a back issue and, although the problem isn’t serious, he’ll be monitored over the next week by the staff.”

Regarding Jota and Neto, Hayward added: “Diogo has a small problem with his foot but is responding well to treatment.

“Pedro is suffering with some heel bruising which should settle over the next couple of weeks.”