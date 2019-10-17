Five of Wolves’ Premier League fixtures moved for TV coverage

Wolves have had five Premier League fixtures moved for TV coverage over the next three months.

The most high profile switch sees the visit of champions Manchester City to Molineux moved to Friday, December 27 for screening by Amazon at 7.45pm, put back from Boxing Day.

The first, which had been previously announced, sees the visit of neighbours Villa moved to Sunday, November 10, with a 2pm kick-off, for coverage by Sky Sports. The game had originally been scheduled for the Saturday.

Next up is the home clash against West Ham, which has been put back 24 hours to Wednesday, November 4 from the Tuesday, but at the new kick-off time of 7.30pm, to be screened by Amazon.

Sky Sports have also claimed the trip to Brighton, which has been switched 24 hours back to Sunday, December 8 with a 4.30pm start, a decision sure to frustrate visiting fans needing to return to the Midlands.

The new date for the Man City game means Wolves have just two days before their next game, away to current runaway leaders Liverpool, now moved to Sunday, December 29 at 4.30pm on Sky Sports.

In addition, BT Sports will be screening two Wolves games in January – the trip to Watford on New Year’s Day and the home clash against Liverpool.

The Watford match stays at 3pm but the Reds’ trip to Molineux has been put back two days to Thursday, January 23 (8pm).

In 2018, Amazon paid £90m over three years to show 20 Premier League games per season.

Scheduling the fixtures was such a complicated process that there has been a six-day delay in announcing when the games in December and January would take place and where they would be aired.

The complexity came from dealing with three different broadcasters for the first time in Amazon, BT Sport and Sky Sports, as well as there being three rounds in which all 10 games will be aired live.

Their first package is a midweek round from December 3, when 10 games will be shown over three days, including two unusual Thursday night games.

The kick-off times for those games are also unusual – 7.30pm and 8.15pm, rather than the 7.45pm and 8pm games fans are more accustomed to.

For the first time, all 20 Premier League matches are being broadcast live on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Thursday’s news that the traditional Boxing Day fixture line-up has been shaken up to accommodate four different kick-off times hasn’t gone down particularly well with the fans – and it turns out that New Year’s Day will follow the same pattern.

Games will kick off at 12.30pm, 3pm, 5.30pm and 8pm on Boxing Day for the first time – though it should be noted that there were also four different kick-off times in the Premier League last season.

The late fixture will be between Leicester City and Liverpool at the King Power Stadium, and is sure to frustrate Reds fans who will face difficulty travelling at that time of year.

The early kick off, meanwhile will see Brighton travel to Tottenham for a 12.30pm start and Manchester United take on Newcastle at 5.30pm.

Arsenal and Manchester United’s game at the Emirates on January 1 occupies the late 8pm slot that day, with two matches scheduled for 12.30pm, three at 3pm and the final three at 5.30pm.

There will be nine games on Boxing Day spread over the four kick-off times, including Leicester vs Liverpool at 8pm.

The 10th game of the round will be between Wolves and Manchester City on December 27. They will all be shown live on Amazon Prime.

Tottenham vs Brighton (12.30pm)

Aston Villa vs Norwich (3pm)

Bournemouth vs Arsenal (3pm)

Chelsea vs Southampton (3pm)

Crystal Palace vs West Ham (3pm)

Everton vs Burnley (3pm)

Sheffield United vs Watford (3pm)

Manchester United vs Newcastle (5.30pm)

Leicester vs Liverpool (8pm)

Friday, December 27

Wolves vs Manchester City (7.45pm)

There will also be nine games on New Year’s Day spread over four kick-off times, including Brighton vs Chelsea and Burnley vs Aston Villa in the 12.30pm slot. The 10th game of the round will see Liverpool vs Sheffield United at Anfield on January 2. They will all be televised on BT Sport.

Brighton vs Chelsea (12.30pm)

Burnley vs Aston Villa (12.30pm)

Southampton vs Tottenham (3pm)

Newcastle vs Leicester (3pm)

Watford vs Wolves (3pm)

Manchester City vs Everton (5.30pm)

Norwich vs Crystal Palace (5.30pm)

West Ham vs Bournemouth (5.30pm)

Arsenal vs Manchester United (8pm)

Friday, January 2

Liverpool vs Sheffield United (8pm)

For the first time, Amazon Prime will stream every Boxing Day game live, as well as City’s trip to Molineux the following day.

Boxing Day is on a Thursday this year, meaning that the turnaround before the following weekend’s games is very quick.