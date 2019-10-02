Double blow as Jota ruled out and Wolves’ flight to Turkey delayed

Diogo Jota has been ruled out of Wolves’ Europa League clash at Besiktas on Thursday night.

The 22-year-old forward suffered a toe injury before the Crystal Palace game 10 days ago. Jota managed to get through that game, scoring Wolves’ last-gasp equaliser in the 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park, but he missed Saturday’s 2-0 win against Watford on Saturday.

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo confirmed the Portuguese will miss his second successive game at his pre-match press conference in Turkey on Wednesday.

Jota has not travelled with the squad and is instead undergoing treatment back at Compton.

Nuno said he’ll ‘wait and see’ if the popular attacker will be available for Sunday’s Premier League trip to face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The absence of Jota means Nuno must decide if Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore continue in a forward pairing with Pedro Neto behind, or whether to draft in Patrivk Cutrone for the second round of Group K games.

As well as missing Jota, Wolves’ preparations were further hit after they were later arriving in Istanbul than scheduled after their flight from Birmingham was delayed for an hour.

Nuno opted to travel to Turkey on Wednesday afternoon after the players trained at Compton on the morning. As a result Wolves won’t train at Besiktas’s Vodafone Park before facing the hosts on Thursday evening, as is usually customary in UEFA competition.

Upon arrival, the squad travelled to their hotel near Vodafone Park stadium, and ate while Nuno conducted his press conference.

“We lost our slot. There are things that you cannot control,” said Nuno upon arrival.

Wolves lost their first group game 1-0 at home to Braga, and this will be their eighth European match of the season, and 16th in total. The team will be backed by around 1,000 fans in Istanbul.