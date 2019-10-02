Doc reveals ‘vast majority don’t drink’ at Wolves amid his shock at Keogh

Matt Doherty has suggested the drink-drive shame which has left Derby County in crisis would be highly unlikely at Wolves – because most players are teetotal.

Doherty’s Ireland team-mate Richard Keogh is facing an uncertain future after being left with a serious knee injury which will keep him out until December 2020 and being stripped of the Rams’ captaincy.

Keogh, 33, was travelling in a car which crashed on the A6 in Derbyshire after a players’ bonding session on Tuesday, September 24 went wrong.

Team-mates Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett, who were in the same car as Keogh, were charged with drink-driving and will appear in court on October 15.

Tom Huddlestone, who replaced Keogh as skipper, then had the armband taken off him after footage he filmed of Bennett being sick in a pub toilet was uploaded to social media.

Doherty, who has virtually cut out drinking alcohol during the season, admitted he was shocked at the events in the East Midlands.

“I was surprised, and concerned to find out if he (Keogh) was alright,” the 27-year-old said in an interview with ex-Millwall striker and Irish TV pundit Richard Sadlier on the Second Captains Podcast. “I have concern but then you’re looking at it and thinking it was completely avoidable for one. There was no need.

“Obviously you’re sympathetic but it was a really avoidable situation and it’s got very messy now.

“From a Wolves point of view, the only night out we have as a team is the Christmas party, which is just known at every club.

“We have a lot of foreign players and a lot of foreign players don’t actually drink. In our squad, I would say the vast majority don’t drink.

“I don’t drink hardly ever now when I used to go out almost every weekend and drink almost every weekend.”

Doherty also revealed being called a ‘tosser’ during an angry phone call with former Ireland manager Martin O’Neill.

The long-serving Wolves wing back received the call after speaking in unflattering terms about Ireland’s tactical preparation for games, opinions he stands by although he regrets the timing. He was barely used by O’Neill.

“He called me a tosser a few times and we were kinda going back and forth…and he ended up just hanging up the phone on me,” said Doherty.

“I could go into more detail but I don’t want to bring it all back up again when it’s totally gone now. It wasn’t a nice phone call at all.

“I don’t know if I should say too much with the risk of getting another call. I don’t want to go through that again.

“If you were to listen to that, you would be shocked. It wasn’t a pleasant call between two human beings at all.”

Meanwhile, Doherty is a strong contender to make a rare start for Ireland – at left back – in their Euro 2020 qualifier with Georgia in Tbilisi a week on Saturday.

Sheffield United’s Enda Stevens is suspended for the qualifier but Doherty doesn’t think his selection as replacement is nailed on, with Stoke City’s James McClean also in the mix.

Mick McCarthy’s unbeaten side top Group D with 11 points from five games so far and face Switzerland away the following Tuesday.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

