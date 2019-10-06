Coady hails special day for Wolves after victory at Man City

Captain Conor Coady hailed a special day for Wolves after they beat champions Manchester City 2-0 away.

Two goals from Adama Traore in the last 10 minutes completed a hugely memorable week for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side after they won 1-0 away to Besiktas in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Victory over City was the champions’ first home defeat of 2019 and the first time they have trailed at the Etihad in 26 home matches.

Wolves’ fourth straight win in all competitions was their first away to City since Robbie Keane’s lone goal in August 1999 and it was their first in the top flight in the blue half of Manchester for nearly 40 years.

The result meant Liverpool are eight points clear of City going into the international break, something that was put to Scouser and former Liverpool player Coady afterwards.

“Listen, this isn’t a day for thinking about that for me, this is about Wolverhampton Wanderers,” said the Wolves skipper to BBC 5Live.

“I really think it’s a special day for everyone connected to this club and a special day for us as players, and make sure we’re ready after the international break.

“It’s amazing for the football club. A lot of people at the start of the season said we started slowly, but it was so early in the season.

“We were learning every single day and people forget how many games we’ve had since the start of the season – we’ve had that many.

“So I think the effort that the boys have put in, to go to Besiktas and win at such a tough place like that, and then to come to one of the best teams in the world and win, is absolutely amazing, it really was.”

Wolves can finally take a breath with a 13-day break before the visit of Southampton on October 19 after starting the season with 17 games in 73 days, the busiest schedule of any Premier League club.

Coady, who has played in 81 consecutive League games, admits they need the two weeks off.

“A lot of people might say we didn’t want the break to come but we need it,” said the sweeper.

“We’ve played a lot of games and we need to rest, focus on what we need to improve on and get better and make sure we’re ready come the next game.”

Wolves held their nerve to earn their third Premier League clean sheet of the season.

David Silva’s free kick hit the angle of post and bar while they weathered a storm of three City shots in as many minutes at one point in the second half.

Coady said it was their team spirit and determination that saw them through.

“They’re an outstanding football club, they’ve got the world’s best players so it was important we stuck together,” he added.

“On another day, that free kick would have gone in because it was fantastic, but then we had to come together, it was as simple as that and we did, so we’ll enjoy it as much as possible.”