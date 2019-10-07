Andy Gray praises Nuno’s tactics for Wolves’ win at Man City

Andy Gray heaped praise on Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo for his tactical decisions that paved the way for the 2-0 win at Manchester City.

Former Wolves striker and one-time record signing Gray was hugely impressed with the way the Molineux head coach used his substitutes and utilised two-goal hero Adama Traore at the Etihad Stadium.

Nuno brought on Matt Doherty for Patrick Cutrone in the 68th minute and pushed Adama Traore, who had been playing right wing back, up front alongside Raul Jimenez.

Traore responded by scoring twice on the break in the last 10 minutes to give Wolves a historic victory – their first away win over defending champions since January 1984, just after Gray left for Everton, their first top-flight win at City since December 1979, when Gray scored in a 3-2 win, and their first at City since August 1999.

“It was terrific for Wolves,” said Gray summarising for BEIN Sports. “You talk about coaches and making decisions but everything went perfectly for my old club.

“To frustrate City what did they do? Bring on Matt Doherty and Jonny (Castro Otto), two proper wing backs late on in the game and say to Adama Traore ‘go on, you play alongside Raul Jimenez, and if we can get the ball to you with your pace when we’re going forward, we might just get some joy’.

“My goodness, didn’t they get some joy! Twice they broke away and scored.

“I think Nuno goes home on Sunday with a huge deal of satisfaction about the decisions he made.

“As a coach, they worked for them because they don’t always go that way.”

Gray was a real warrior throughout his career as a brave striker, making headlines when he moved from Villa to Wolves in September 1979 in a British record £1,469,000 deal.

Later that season, he scored the only goal in the 1980 League Cup final to beat Nottingham Forest at Wembley – still Wolves’ last major trophy, more than 39 years on. That strike was one of 45 goals he scored in 162 games in gold and black from 1979-83.

Gray shared a strike partnership with legend John Richards for his first three seasons. They scored 15 and 18 goals respectively in their first campaign together as Wolves finished sixth in the top flight and won the League Cup to qualify for the UEFA Cup.

After helping Wolves to promotion back to the big time in 1982-83, the Scotland international was sold to Everton for a knockdown fee of £250,000 in November 1983 as the club’s financial crisis bit.

But he soon proved his qualities at Goodison Park, winning the FA Cup in his first season when he scored the second goal against Watford then followed that up by winning the League and the European Cup Winners Cup the season after before rejoining Villa, where future Wolves boss Graham Turner was manager.