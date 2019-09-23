Young Wolves defender linked with Premier League clubs

Wolves defender Cameron John is attracting rave reviews on loan at League One Doncaster, including interest from Premier League clubs, according to reports.

Leicester City and Crystal Palace, as well as Championship side Middlesbrough are all monitoring the centre back’s progress, according to reports in the national media over the weekend.

The 20-year-old, who was a regular as Wolves Under-23s won the Premier League 2 Division 2 title last season, has become an instant fans’ favourite at the Keepmoat Stadium after a string of fine defensive displays. John has been quick to make his mark in South Yorkshire, making eight appearances in all competitions, including two goals – one on his home debut in a 3-2 win over Fleetwood and the other in a 3-1 victory against Lincoln in the Leasing.com Trophy.

John, who is with Molineux team-mate, striker Niall Ennis, on loan at Doncaster, is in the final year of his contract, although Wolves have an option for a further 12 months.

His impact has helped Darren Moore’s side to seventh place although they have at least one game in hand on all the teams above them, and they currently have the second best defensive record in the division behind leaders Ipswich.

Ennis has been an ever present in League One, making 10 appearances for Rovers in all competitions, scoring once so far, the first in a 2-1 league win over Lincoln.

The on-loan Wolves duo return to the West Midlands this Saturday when Rovers play second-placed Coventry away, at Birmingham City’s St Andrew’s. It will be only their third away league game of the season after draws at Rochdale and Ipswich, before they host Kenny Jackett’s Portsmouth the following Saturday.