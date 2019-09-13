Wolves will be one of Chelsea’s toughest games – Nevin

Wolves’ opponents on Saturday Chelsea have been warned they face one of their stiffest examinations of the season at Molineux.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side return to action after the international break against Frank Lampard’s outfit seeking their first Premier League win of the campaign.

Wolves took four points off Chelsea last term as part of their excellent record against the top six – winning 2-1 at Molineux – and Stamford Bridge favourite Pat Nevin believes the tests won’t come much harder than Saturday’s clash, which also marks the 130th anniversary of Molineux.

Nuno’s side are seeking to extend their 15-match unbeaten home record stretching back to January 2, with both Premier League games so far this term having ended in 1-1 draws. And former winger Nevin, now a regular summariser for BBC Radio 5Live, is expecting a difficult afternoon for his old club.

“With four home games in a row after this one, a point or three to keep us in the pack would be welcome, but I have no doubt it will be one of the toughest games of the season,” Nevin told Chelsea’s official site.

“Wolves have already shown that they fear no-one, particularly at home, and they will not adapt their style for anyone either. In fact I do not think any team going to Molineux in the Premier League this season can be seen as strong favourites to win, they have improved that much.”

Under new boss Lampard, Chelsea have begun the season in unconvincing form, with five points from their opening four games. In their last game, they were pegged back to a 2-2 draw having been two goals up against newly promoted Sheffield United.

Nuno is forced into one change with the one-match suspension for centre back Willy Boly after his sending off in the 3-2 defeat at Everton last time out. Romain Saiss and Jesus Vallejo, who is yet to play in the Premier League, are vying for his spot on the left side of defence.