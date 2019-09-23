Wolves Under-18s 4 Albion Under-18s 2 – report

Wolves Under-18s left it late but it didn’t matter as they secured the Black Country bragging rights with a 4-2 win over Albion Under-18s at Compton.

Theo Corbeanu’s second-half brace inspired Steve Davis’s side to victory with all their goals coming following the hour mark after they trailed 1-0 at the break, then 2-1. Jack Hodnett and Conor Carty struck for Wolves in the last three minutes, following Corbeanu’s impact.

Wolves fell behind in the 12th minute when Jovan Malcolm crossed for Finley Thorndike to head Albion ahead. But the hosts showed a big improvement after the break which sparked a big turnaround.

Corbeanu equalised on the hour with a right-footed shot into the bottom left corner after a fine run and pass from Hugo Bueno. Wolves trailed again when the Baggies hit them on the counter and substitute Alex Gilbert put West Brom back in front with 17 minutes left.

But Wolves kept plugging away and levelled again just minutes later when Corbeanu kept his nerve to net from the spot after he was brought down in the penalty area. Wolves took the lead for the first time in dramatic fashion through substitute Hodnett, who volleyed home three minutes from time. The scoring was then completed by Carty, who sealed victory with a shot from outside the box.

Wolves Under-18s manager Steve Davis said: “I thought we started poorly. I thought the first 10-15 minutes they were better than us.

“We invited a bit pressure with how we played out, but we didn’t carry that out very well. Once we conceded we grew into the game. I thought we did well for 25 minutes up to half-time.

“We controlled large aspects of the second half, we just had to be aware of the counter attacks which obviously caught us out for their second goal. I thought we were more dangerous, the goals were of high quality and the substitutions made a huge impact as well. It’s a squad game, we need everybody, and I’m pleased with the way they went about the game.”