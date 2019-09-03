Wolves to reveal third kit – and it’s set to send rivals green with envy

Wolves want to send their rivals green with envy when they reveal their third kit on Wednesday.

It seems like the third choice will bear more than a passing resemblance to the Mexico home strip worn by star striker Raul Jimenez, which is predominantly green.

Images of a green Wolves kit with a white collar and red piping have been posted on social media for several months, and the guessing game is almost up with the club set to unveil the new colours.

Adidas, who manufacture and supply Wolves’ kit, also do the same for the Mexico national team. And any further chance to cash in on the link between Jimenez’s club and country makes financial sense.

Jimenez has more than 3.2m followers on Twitter, and since his arrival at Molineux, initially on loan in July 2018, interest in Wolves has spiralled in the Spanish-speaking country.

The new kit will bear the name of main sponsors ManBetX, like the gold and black home jersey and the black away one.

Wolves have previously worn a variation of green as their away colours in 1996-97, a teal coloured kit which was worn on the first day of the season at Grimsby and will be remembered for a Steve Bull hat-trick in a 3-1 win at Blundell Park.

The season afterwards the teal turned to green but was reduced to a mere stripe down the arms of the shirt, which reverted to Wolves’ traditional change colours of white.