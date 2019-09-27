Wolves prospect Shabani out for the season

Wolves prospect Meritan Shabani will miss the rest of the season after rupturing his cruciate ligament.

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo announced the grim update on the 20-year-old attacking midfielder at Friday’s press conference.

Shabani was only on the pitch for 14 minutes of his debut in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup third round tie against Reading after replacing Morgan Gibbs-White in the 74th minute.

He faces surgery in the next few weeks once the swelling has gone down after collapsing in agony while running with no one near him and had to be stretchered off in agony.

“Shabani has a serious injury to his knee so he’s going to be out for a long time,” said Nuno. “Shabani is an ACL injury but he’s a young boy so hopefully he will come back with no problems.”

Shabani was at Compton on Friday but has been receiving treatment at home as well. He only signed for Wolves in the summer from Bayern Munich for an undisclosed fee on a three-year contract.

Fellow midfielder Bruno Jordao will be sidelined for several weeks with damaged ankle ligaments after also being stretchered off in the same game after scoring on his debut.

“Jordao is not so serious, his ankle, hopefully he won’t be out for a long time,” added Nuno.

Both players earned selection as reward for their impressive performances in the Under-23s team.

Another midfielder, Taylor Perry, who replaced Jordao against the Royals, and Luke Cundle also made the step up for their bow.

All four have benefitted from training regularly with the first-team squad.

Nuno says the inclusive culture at Wolves allows the youngsters the chance to flourish.

“It’s about identity within a club. If you want to build an identity you have to be open to receive new and young players and try to give them these identities based on principles, tasks,” he said.

“One of the aspects of this squad is they understand that when a young player comes they need to help him, because they were younger once, and maybe when an older player didn’t have the same behaviour and posture with him, so it’s about helping, and taking care of each other, when you want to build an identity of a way, not only of playing, but a way to be in this building.

“It’s about making an effort with an individual and make a part in the growing of a club. He has to be like that, and I’m happy because all the players in the first team, not only this season but since the beginning – every time a young player comes to train with us, that’s the idea, to help him.”

