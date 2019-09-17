Wolves must ‘face the truth’ to move forwards, claims Traore

Adama Traore claims Wolves need to face the truth to get over their Chelsea horror show.

Saturday’s 5-2 defeat was the worst under Nuno Espirito Santo and the heaviest the club has suffered in three years, while the five goals made it eight conceded in the last two games.

Traore wasn’t to blame for any of the goals but believes all the players need to learn from their mistakes to move on as they prepare to host Braga in the Europa League group stages on Thursday.

Asked if he will be watching the Chelsea game back through the gaps in his fingers, the Spaniard said: “No I always want to see my errors to learn and move forward. To do that you need to look at the truth.

“Football is the same as life – you have to improve with experience. Whether we make individual errors or errors as a team, we have to watch it back, learn from it and move forward. If you stay in the same place, the reality is you are really going backwards. And we don’t want to stay in the same place.”

Villa’s 0-0 draw against West Ham on Monday night means Wolves remain second from bottom of the Premier League after five games and are one of only two teams with basement side Watford without a win in the top flight.

Traore is convinced Wolves will turn their poor Premier League start around and says everyone trusts in head coach Nuno Espirito Santo and his methods. “We still have many games in front of us. We trust the process and we trust what we are doing. I am sure the results will come,” he insisted.

The former Middlesbrough and Villa flier is keen to put the Chelsea experience behind him and concentrate on putting things right against Braga on Thursday evening. “Definitely. The first thing we have to do is cut out the errors,” he added. “It’s tough to lose five goals at home but we have to put it behind us now and keep pushing on.

Traore ran Torino ragged in both legs of the Europa League play-off and has featured in five of Wolves’ six games in the competition, setting up Diogo Jota’s goal in Turin. He is relishing the new experiences and is keen to test himself against continental opposition. “Any player wants to play in European competition, it is exciting and it’s a new thing for many of us,” he said. “It’s another area where we want to improve with help from the coach.

“But it doesn’t matter what I say now it won’t change Saturday’s result, so the attitude has to be cut out the mistakes and keep going. Any player wants to play in Europe. But whatever the competition I want to be the best player I can be and give everything I can.

“But it’s hard for me to think about myself after Chelsea because losing five goals at home is never good. We can’t change the results but we can erase the errors and change what is in front of us.”

Braga are in a similar position to Wolves. Lying third from bottom of the Portuguese Liga, they have picked up just four points from their first five games, which according to reports has left head coach Ricardo Sá Pinto fighting for his future despite only being appointed in July.

Wolves have a 100 per cent return against European opposition so far and Traore believes Braga must be treated the same as other side they face. “I think any team in the Europa League group stage is going to be a very good team,” he said. “I expect them to come here, give everything and try to beat us. They will try to cause us problems like any good European team. It’s why we have to cut out the errors.”