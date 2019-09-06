Wolves midfielder Dendoncker ruled out for Belgium game

Wolves midfielder Leander Dendoncker is set to miss Belgium’s Euro 2020 qualifier away to San Marino on Friday night.

The 24-year-old suffered a minor knock after getting kicked in training and has been withdrawn from selection for the match. But coach Roberto Martinez believes the former Anderlecht player will be available for Monday – the next qualifier, away to Scotland.

Martinez told HLN: “Leander Dendoncker got a kick and won’t be fit for the game against San Marino. I think we can recover Leander against Scotland next Monday.”

Dendoncker has been involved in all 10 of Wolves’ fixtures so far this season, scoring the winner in the 2-1 victory over Torino at Molineux in the last Europa League tie to help earn the club their place in the group stages.

Two Wolves players are hoping to be involved with their countries tonight. Romain Saiss is with Morocco who face Burkina Faso at the Stade de Marrakech in a friendly, while Morgan Gibbs-White is in Turkey with England Under-21s for a Euro 2021 qualifier.

Five more from Molineux could be involved on Saturday – Portugal’s Rui Patricio, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves and Diogo Jota are hoping to face Serbia, while Raul Jimenez is with Mexico who play the United States in Texas in the early hours of Saturday.

Dendoncker is one of several Belgium players missing Friday night’s game. Eden Hazard and his brother, Thorgan, will miss both games through injury. A muscle strain has prevented Eden making his Real Madrid debut since his summer move from Chelsea. Fellow midfielder Thorgan picked up a rib injury with Borussia Dortmund. The brothers reported to the national team camp in Tubize on Tuesday for medical checks before returning to their clubs, but Martinez has not named any replacements.

Wolfsburg goalkeeper Koen Casteels had dropped out earlier due to injury, with Anderlecht’s Hendrik Van Crombrugge being added to the squad. Van Crombrugge’s club-mate, Vincent Kompany, the former Manchester City defender, and former Celtic centre-half Dedryck Boyata, now with Hertha, both missed out on the original selection through injury. Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel was also missing from the original squad.

Belgium lead Group I after winning all four of their opening qualifiers, with San Marino having lost all four of theirs and Scotland in fourth, six points behind Monday’s visitors.

Belgium finished third in the last World Cup and are currently ranked the number one team in the world by FIFA.