Wolves have 9,000 seats still available for Reading tie

Wolves have around 9,000 tickets left in the home areas for the Carabao Cup clash against Reading at Molineux on Wednesday.

Seats have been reduced to £15 for adults, £10 for over-65s and under-21s and £5 for under-17s, but with two days before the third round tie, there are still plenty of places left for fans to snap up their tickets.

The stand where most seats are available is the Steve Bull Stand, with almost 2,800 places currently unsold, although the bottom tier is virtually sold out. There are around 2,300 seats left in the Billy Wright Stand, just under 2,000 in the Stan Cullis Stand and around 2,000 in the South Bank as Wolves prepare for the seventh home game out of eight in 44 days in all competitions.

With Wolves prioritising the Europa League and Premier League for most first-teamers, head coach Nuno Espirito Santo is expected to field a younger, less experienced side against the Championship outfit while trying to end a run of four games without a win in all competitions.

Goalkeeper John Ruddy, defenders Jesus Vallejo, Dion Sanderson and Max Kilman, wing back Ruben Vinagre, midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White and forwards Patrick Cutrone and Pedro Neto could all feature in the Wolves line-up. Ruddy, Vallejo, Vinagre and Gibbs-White were all unused substitutes in Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace. Sanderson, the Wednesfield-born nephew of Olympic javelin champion Tessa Sanderson and Kilman were part of Rob Edwards’s Under-23s squad that won the Premier League 2 Division 2 title last season.

Other contenders such as wing back Oscar Buur, midfielders Elliot Watt and Bruno Jordao, plus attacker Meritan Shabani are likely to be on duty for Edwards’s side who make the long trip to Carlisle for a Leasing.com Trophy tie at Brunton Park on Tuesday night. Jordao was part of the £20m joint signing with Neto from Lazio in the summer, while Shabani came from Bayern Munich for an undisclosed fee on a three-year contract. Both are yet to make their senior debuts.

Reading have made an indifferent start to their season. Currently lying in 20th position, the Royals have lost their last three games. But one player who could feature is a familiar name to Wolves fans. Striker Danny Loader was all set to join Wolves in the summer before Reading pulled the plug on the deal at the 11th hour.

The 19-year-old striker has only been used sparingly by manager José Gomes this season. In fact the England youth international has played more minutes in the Carabao Cup (100) than in the Championship (71) this term, with two appearances in each competition and no goals yet.

Loader was one of 11 changes Gomes made to his team in the second round at Plymouth Argyle – and a young side twice came from behind to win 4-2 at the League Two hosts. Now he must decide whether to do the same again.

“We must think about the best way,” said Gomes. “Maybe I will make some changes – I did not plan this before the Blackburn game (lost 2-1 at home on Saturday). I will watch and re-watch the Blackburn game and then make the decisions. At the same time, we have to recover the players after a tough game.

“This is the schedule we have in the Championship. In midweek we have games, like next week at home against Fulham and this week we have a tough game at Wolverhampton. We cannot change this – but we can change and improve the things that we do on the pitch. My focus is there.”