Wolves have 2,000 tickets left for Molineux tie against Braga

Wolves are facing the rare prospect of empty seats at Molineux for the visit of Braga – with around 2,000 tickets unsold in home areas.

Seats are still available in the Steve Bull Stand lower tier, the Stan Cullis Stand quadrant and the Graham Hughes Stand as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side prepare to kick off their Europa League group stage against the Portuguese outfit on Thursday.

Wolves have enjoyed sell-out Molineux fixtures in every Premier League game since promotion in May 2018. But back-to-back Premier League defeats and eight goals conceded in the last two games may have left some fans ready to cold shoulder this fixture, despite seats being available for £20 adults, £15 for 65s and over and under-21s and £5 for under-17s.

So far all gates for Europa League games have been sell-outs in the home areas, with 29,708 against Crusaders, 29,391 for FC Pyunik and 29,222 against Torino. But it looks like Molineux’s latest European night under the lights will be the first this campaign to not sell out, unless there is a significant ‘walk-up’.

Wolves’ form in Europe has been in stark contract to their struggles in the Premier League, with a 100 per cent record of six straight wins to overcome Crusaders, FC Pyunik in the qualifiers and Torino in the play-offs.

But captain Conor Coady has urged Wolves fans to make a difference. “This is a special place to play football, there isn’t an atmosphere like it, particularly for big games,” said the skipper in his programme notes for the Chelsea game on Saturday. “This is the start of another busy period, but one we’re relishing representing this fantastic football club. Now let’s take on this challenge together.”

Braga have made a similar start to Wolves in Primeira Liga. They currently sit third from bottom in the 18-team Portuguese top flight with four points from their first five games.

They went down 1-0 at Setubal in their last fixture, on Friday, but the statistics showed something of a hard-luck story. They had 19 shots to Setubal’s seven (6-4 on target in Braga’s favour), boasted 67 per cent possession and made 508 passes to Setubal’s 260.

Meanwhile, tickets for Wolves’ Europa League trip to Besiktas are now available to gold and silver away season ticket holders. Wolves have been allocated 2,129 tickets for the Europa League group game in Turkey, which will take place on Thursday, October 3.

Tickets for all ages are available for £15 and the sale dates are listed below.

Gold and silver away season ticket holders: Tuesday, September 17, 10am

Season ticket holders with 1,100+ loyalty points: Friday, September 20, 10am

Season ticket holders with 1,000+ loyalty points: Saturday, September 21, 9am

My Wolves, #WolfPack and Young Wolves members: Tuesday 24th September, 10am

Tickets are available online at www.wolves.co.uk, via phone on 0371 222 1877 and at the Molineux Ticket Office.