Wolves face Saiss wait ahead of Chelsea clash

Wolves are facing a waiting game on the fitness of Romain Saiss for the visit of Chelsea on Saturday.

The Morocco international was not in the squad for his country’s 1-1 draw with Burkina Faso on Friday, amid claims he has suffered an unspecified injury. Morocco are set to take on Niger in another friendly on Tuesday evening.

Reports say Saiss has left the Morocco squad, though there is no confirmation on his injury. If fit, Saiss is a contender for the suspended Willy Boly’s place on the left side of the back three against Frank Lampard’s side. The versatile midfielder or defender scored in Wolves’ 3-2 defeat at Everton prior to the international break, when Boly earned a one-match ban after being sent off for a second bookable offence.

Jesus Vallejo is the another candidate to come in for Boly, but the on-loan Real Madrid centre back has only so far played on the right of Nuno Espirito Santo’s defensive trio and is yet to appear in the Premier League. Nuno said recently the Spaniard is not ready for the combination of Europa League and Premier League games. Academy graduates Max Kilman, who is a regular in the squad, and Dion Sanderson are other options, but it seems unlikely Nuno will risk either player in such a match yet.