Wolves allow two more U23s prospects out on loan

Wolves have allowed two more of their Under-23s squad to go out on loan after Sylvain Deslandes and Connor Johnson joined Lokomotive Plovdiv and Kilmarnock respectively.

Left back Deslandes has moved to Bulgarian First League side Plovdiv with an option for a permanent move. The Frenchman could make his debut against last season’s top-flight runners-up CSKA Sofia when the league resumes after the international break on Saturday, September 15.

Deslandes has previously had loan experience with Bury, Kenny Jackett’s Portsmouth and former Spanish partner club Jumilla since being signed by Jackett for Wolves from Caen in July 2015.

The 22-year-old has made eight first team appearances, with four Championship appearances and four in the League Cup, starting with his debut in August 2015 in a 2-1 win over Barnet. Deslandes made his first League start for Wolves in April 2016 against Hull City, while his last appearance in gold and black came two seasons ago, when Wolves beat Bristol City 1-0 in the third round of the League Cup to set up a clash with Manchester City.

Centre back Johnson has joined Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old, who is yet to appear in Wolves’ first team after captaining the Under-23s, played 11 times on loan at Walsall in League One in 2018-19, scoring once in three EFL Trophy starts when he netted against Port Vale in November. The Kettering-born Northampton Town youth product spent the 2017-18 season on loan at AFC Telford, making 30 apperances in all competitions.

Johnson could make his debut for sixth-placed Killie on Saturday, September 14 when the SPL resumes after the international break when Hibernian are the visitors to Rugby Park.

The youngster is one of three beat-the-deadline signings made by boss Angelo Alessio. Dundee United striker Osman Sow and Venezia forward Harvey St Clair, 20, have joined on loan until January and the rest of the season respectively.

During his previous spell with Hearts, Sow scored 23 goals and claimed 12 assists in 52 appearances. The Swede, 29, moved to Tannadice in January from MK Dons but has made just one appearance this term.

Wolves have previous recent links with Kilmarnock as Bright Enobakhare played six SPL games on loan in the first half of last season without scoring. Enobakhare is now playing under ex-Wolves midfielder Paul Cook at Championship side Wigan for the season.

The club said on their official website: “Everyone at Wolves would like to wish Sylvain and Connor the very best during their time away from the club.”

Deslandes, Johnson and Enobakhare are three of at least a dozen players Wolves have out on loan this season. Other Under-23s out for temporary stints include Cameron John and Niall Ennis (both Doncaster), Ryan Giles (Shrewsbury), Christian Herc (Viktoria Plzeň), Connor Ronan (Dunajská Streda) and Renat Dadashov (Pacos Ferreira). Senior players out on loan are Helder Costa (Leeds), Ivan Cavaleiro (Fulham), Roderick Miranda (Famalicão) and Leo Bonatini (Vitória). Deals involving Costa and Cavaleiro will become permanent next June.